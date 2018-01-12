You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fourth Celebgate Suspect Pleads Guilty to Hacking Charge

A fourth suspect has agreed to plead guilty to computer fraud in the wake of the 2014 “Celebgate” nude photo hack.

George Garofano, 26, was charged Thursday with using a phishing scheme to hack into more than 250 iCloud accounts, including those of several celebrities. Garofano joins Emilio Herrera, Edward Majerczyk, and Ryan Collins among those the FBI has identified as hacking into celebrities’ accounts in 2013 and 2014.

In each of the three previous cases, the U.S. Attorney’s office has stated that the suspects did not share or post the stolen images online. However, prosecutors allege that Garofano did trade usernames and passwords, as well as hacked material, with other individuals.

Garofano, who lives in Northford, Conn., admitted to sending fake Apple support emails that encouraged victims to turn over their account information, according to prosecutors. As with the other defendants, Garofano also hacked into accounts of many non-celebrities who live in Connecticut.

In an email to the Hartford Courant, Garofano’s attorney, Richard Lynch, described him as “a good person who was taken advantage of by several hackers more sophisticated than himself.”

Majerczyk, who lives in Chicago, was sentenced to nine months in prison, while Collins, of Lancaster, Penn., was sentenced to 18 months. Herrera, also of Chicago, is awaiting sentencing next month.

Among the celebrities whose nude photos were posted online are Kate Upton, Jennifer Lawrence and Kirsten Dunst.

