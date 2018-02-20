You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

George and Amal Clooney Donate $500,000 to Parkland Students’ March for Our Lives

By
Maane Khatchatourian

News Editor, Variety.com

Maane's Most Recent Stories

View All
George Clooney Amal Clooney
CREDIT: ETTORE FERRARI/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

George and Amal Clooney will donate $500,000 to the March for Our Lives, a demonstration to advocate for gun control in the wake of Wednesday’s tragic shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. The Clooneys will also participate in the march on Washington, D.C.

“Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School,” George Clooney said in a statement on Tuesday. “Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we’re donating $500,000 to help pay for this groundbreaking event. Our children’s lives depend on it.”

Other celebrities, including Lady Gaga, have also pledged their support on social media.

The March 24 rally is organized by five teenagers who survived Wednesday’s mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School — classmates Jacqueline Coren, Emma Gonzalez, Cameron Kasky, David Hogg, and Alex Wind — in collaboration with the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety. Other rallies will also be organized in cities throughout the U.S.

The mass shooting, which led to 17 deaths, has revived the debate over gun control, including the age requirement for purchasing weapons. Shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, 19, had bought his first gun months after his 18th birthday. He used a military-style semiautomatic rifle during the attack.

More Biz

  • Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani

    Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Takes Stake in Eros International

    George and Amal Clooney will donate $500,000 to the March for Our Lives, a demonstration to advocate for gun control in the wake of Wednesday’s tragic shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. The Clooneys will also participate in the march on Washington, D.C. “Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and […]

  • George Clooney Amal Clooney

    George and Amal Clooney Donate $500,000 to Parkland Students' March for Our Lives

    George and Amal Clooney will donate $500,000 to the March for Our Lives, a demonstration to advocate for gun control in the wake of Wednesday’s tragic shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. The Clooneys will also participate in the march on Washington, D.C. “Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and […]

  • Hong Kong Disneyland Proclaims Recovery, as

    Hong Kong Disneyland Proclaims Recovery as Losses Deepen

    George and Amal Clooney will donate $500,000 to the March for Our Lives, a demonstration to advocate for gun control in the wake of Wednesday’s tragic shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. The Clooneys will also participate in the march on Washington, D.C. “Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and […]

  • Gibson, Iconic Guitar Company, Said to

    Gibson, Iconic Guitar Company, Said to Be Nearing Bankruptcy

    George and Amal Clooney will donate $500,000 to the March for Our Lives, a demonstration to advocate for gun control in the wake of Wednesday’s tragic shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. The Clooneys will also participate in the march on Washington, D.C. “Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and […]

  • David Glasser Fired by the Weinstein

    Weinstein Co. Board Fires COO David Glasser for Cause

    George and Amal Clooney will donate $500,000 to the March for Our Lives, a demonstration to advocate for gun control in the wake of Wednesday’s tragic shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. The Clooneys will also participate in the march on Washington, D.C. “Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and […]

  • Oh Seok-geun Korean Film Council

    New Leader Promises Reforms at Korean Film Council

    George and Amal Clooney will donate $500,000 to the March for Our Lives, a demonstration to advocate for gun control in the wake of Wednesday’s tragic shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. The Clooneys will also participate in the march on Washington, D.C. “Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad