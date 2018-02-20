George and Amal Clooney Donate $500,000 to Parkland Students’ March for Our Lives

George and Amal Clooney will donate $500,000 to the March for Our Lives, a demonstration to advocate for gun control in the wake of Wednesday’s tragic shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. The Clooneys will also participate in the march on Washington, D.C.

“Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School,” George Clooney said in a statement on Tuesday. “Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we’re donating $500,000 to help pay for this groundbreaking event. Our children’s lives depend on it.”

Other celebrities, including Lady Gaga, have also pledged their support on social media.

The March 24 rally is organized by five teenagers who survived Wednesday’s mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School — classmates Jacqueline Coren, Emma Gonzalez, Cameron Kasky, David Hogg, and Alex Wind — in collaboration with the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety. Other rallies will also be organized in cities throughout the U.S.

The mass shooting, which led to 17 deaths, has revived the debate over gun control, including the age requirement for purchasing weapons. Shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, 19, had bought his first gun months after his 18th birthday. He used a military-style semiautomatic rifle during the attack.