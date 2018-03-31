Garry Shandling’s Twitter Account Revived by Friends

Fans of the late, great Garry Shandling can look forward to some new material.

According to a tweet on Shandling’s Twitter account, friends of the comic are working with his estate to “open up” his Twitter.

“We will occasionally tweet material from the writings, notes and journals he has left us,” the tweet reads. “‘Let life live through you. Presence. Compassion. Kindness.'”

Since the tweet, three further jokes have been posted to the account, with one linking to the HBO website for Judd Apatow’s new Shandling documentary “The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling.” The film explores Shandling’s life and career as a stand-up comedian through the vast archive of diaries the comic kept. HBO released the documentary March 26, two days after the two-year anniversary of Shandling’s death.

At the “Zen Diaries” premiere, Apatow remarked on Shandling’s intentional mentoring of younger comics, including himself. “I knew he was available to people and he was really kind and if you said, ‘Will you read my script?’ he would give you notes. But he wrote in his journals that he wanted to help people and he thought that was the win in life, to help people.”

“I was able to get an enormous amount of footage from different people and then I realized ‘Oh, this would make a great Bob Dylan-type two-part documentary’ so we spent about a year searching for footage and just watching footage and then a year editing it,” Apatow added. “It was a pretty massive job but really fun.”

Shandling, who worked on “The Larry Sanders Show” in addition to numerous other credits, died suddenly in 2016 as the result of a pulmonary embolism.