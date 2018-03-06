You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fyre Festival’s Billy McFarland Pleads Guilty, Faces 40-Year Sentence

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Billy McFarland
CREDIT: AP

Billy McFarland, organizer of last year’s disastrous Fyre Festival, pleaded guilty to misleading his company’s investors in a New York court today, according to multiple media reports. He was charged with two counts of wire fraud.

Prosecutors and McFarland’s lawyers reached an agreement that a 97-to-120-month sentence, although judges are not required to follow that plea agreement. He faces up to 40 years in prison.

McFarland’s hearing is set for June. He was arrested last June and pleaded not guilty to the charges in October. Today, he acknowledged that he engaged in fraudulent behavior and apologized.

The heavily hyped Fyre Festival was to be a “luxury concert” — taking place on a small island in the Bahamas and feature Blink-182, Migos and Disclosure — but collapsed on in a mess of disorganization on April 29 before it had even started. Far from the luxury accommodations and celebrity-chef-prepared meals promised by its producers —McFarland and rapper Ja Rule — concertgoers were met with flimsy tents, boxed lunches, near-total disorganization and long waits for flights to return to the mainland after airlines began refusing to fly would-be concertgoers to the overcrowded island of Exumas.

One production professional briefly associated with the festival told Variety the event was marked by “incompetence on an almost inconceivable scale.”

 

More Music

  • Billy McFarland

    Fyre Festival’s Billy McFarland Pleads Guilty, Faces 40-Year Sentence

    Billy McFarland, organizer of last year’s disastrous Fyre Festival, pleaded guilty to misleading his company’s investors in a New York court today, according to multiple media reports. He was charged with two counts of wire fraud. Prosecutors and McFarland’s lawyers reached an agreement that a 97-to-120-month sentence, although judges are not required to follow that […]

  • Independent Music Collective Asks Majors to

    Independent Music Collective Calls on Majors to Share Spotify Equity Money

    Billy McFarland, organizer of last year’s disastrous Fyre Festival, pleaded guilty to misleading his company’s investors in a New York court today, according to multiple media reports. He was charged with two counts of wire fraud. Prosecutors and McFarland’s lawyers reached an agreement that a 97-to-120-month sentence, although judges are not required to follow that […]

  • Dolly Parton

    WME Signs Dolly Parton

    Billy McFarland, organizer of last year’s disastrous Fyre Festival, pleaded guilty to misleading his company’s investors in a New York court today, according to multiple media reports. He was charged with two counts of wire fraud. Prosecutors and McFarland’s lawyers reached an agreement that a 97-to-120-month sentence, although judges are not required to follow that […]

  • Ryan Seacrest Ratings

    Ryan Seacrest's Oscars Red Carpet Ratings Drop 43% From 2017

    Billy McFarland, organizer of last year’s disastrous Fyre Festival, pleaded guilty to misleading his company’s investors in a New York court today, according to multiple media reports. He was charged with two counts of wire fraud. Prosecutors and McFarland’s lawyers reached an agreement that a 97-to-120-month sentence, although judges are not required to follow that […]

  • Deck d'Arcy, from left, Laurent Brancowitz,

    C3 Management Adds Phoenix, Justice, Sylvan Esso to Roster

    Billy McFarland, organizer of last year’s disastrous Fyre Festival, pleaded guilty to misleading his company’s investors in a New York court today, according to multiple media reports. He was charged with two counts of wire fraud. Prosecutors and McFarland’s lawyers reached an agreement that a 97-to-120-month sentence, although judges are not required to follow that […]

  • US Capitol

    Congress: Time to Modernize Music (Guest Column)

    Billy McFarland, organizer of last year’s disastrous Fyre Festival, pleaded guilty to misleading his company’s investors in a New York court today, according to multiple media reports. He was charged with two counts of wire fraud. Prosecutors and McFarland’s lawyers reached an agreement that a 97-to-120-month sentence, although judges are not required to follow that […]

  • Rabbi Mark, Guru to the Entertainment

    Jimmy Iovine, UTA's Blair Kohan, WME's Rick Rosen Endorse Book by Rabbi Mark

    Billy McFarland, organizer of last year’s disastrous Fyre Festival, pleaded guilty to misleading his company’s investors in a New York court today, according to multiple media reports. He was charged with two counts of wire fraud. Prosecutors and McFarland’s lawyers reached an agreement that a 97-to-120-month sentence, although judges are not required to follow that […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad