FYF Fest Announces 2018 Lineup: Janet Jackson, Florence & the Machine, Future, St. Vincent, More

Los Angeles’ FYF Festival today announced the lineup for its 15th anniversary edition — and its first since founder Sean Carlson left the fold in the wake of sexual misconduct charges. Florence & the Machine and Janet Jackson will headline on Saturday and Sunday night respectively, while the lineup also includes My Bloody Valentine and Charlotte Gainsbourg’s only west coast date of the year, Future, The xx, St. Vincent and many others. A full alphabetical list appears below.

Weekend and Single Day GA and VIP passes go on sale Friday, April 6th at 12pm PT. American Express Card Members can purchase all passes before the general public beginning Tuesday April 3rd at 10am through Thursday April 5th at 10pm PT. Two-day general admission is $249 + fees; two-day VIP is $549 + fees; one-day general admission is $149 + fees.

Since Carlson’s departure in November, Goldenvoice — which came on board as a co-promoter in 2011 — and its parent company AEG have become sole owners of the festival; this year Goldenvoice booker Jennifer Yacoubian is working closely with CEO Paul Tollett and former FYF Presents team Dave Peterson and Emily Twombly to book this year’s festival.

Related Halftime Review: Justin Timberlake Emerges Fumble-Free After Bad Pre-Game PR Janet Jackson Will Not Perform at Super Bowl LII

“FYF has been a Los Angeles staple for the past 15 years (happy anniversary to us!), and a very special event with a diverse booking that is unique to the festival,” Yacoubian said in a statement. “In the past 15 years, this festival has grown immensely with a strong team of women and men behind it to bring fans the best weekend of summer. And with incredible artists like Janet Jackson and Florence + The Machine topping this year’s bill, we are so psyched to have two badass women leading the roster as we head into FYF Fest 2018.”

FYF Fest began in 2004 as a group of concerts in several Echo Park venues featuring 2-3 dozen punk-leaning bands and several comedians; over the past few years has grown into a formidable event, held in the city’s sprawling Exposition Park. The 2017 edition featured Frank Ocean, Missy Elliott, Bjork, Nine Inch Nails, A Tribe Called Quest and Solange, among dozens, with a surprise appearance from Brad Pitt; performers over the years have included Grace Jones, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Kanye West, Morrissey, Erykah Badu, Grimes, LCD Soundsystem and D’Angelo.

For the fourth year in a row, FYF Fest has partnered with Plus 1 to donate $1 of every ticket sold to high impact organizations working to support the people in our communities who need it the most, both locally and globally. Through this partnership over the last 3 years, $135,000 has gone to organizations such as My Friends Place, Partners In Health, Be The Match, American Immigration Council and Skateistan, with FYF Fest’s 2018 charity partners to be announced shortly.

2018 FYF Festival alphabetical lineup:

Amber Mark

Bicep

Car Seat Headrest

Charlotte Gainsbourg

Courtesy

Cuco

Curtis Harding

Daniel Caesar

Daphni

Destroyer (solo)

Florence + the Machine

Future

Glassjaw

Janet Jackson

Jayda G

JPEGMAFIA

Kali Uchis

Lawrence Rothman

Lena Willikens

Lucy Dacus

Moodymann

Mount Kimbie

My Bloody Valentine

NEIL FRANCES

Nils Frahm

Nina Kraviz

Pachanga Boys

Palm

Prettiest Eyes

Protomartyr

Rhye

Roman Flügel

serpentwithfeet

Skating Polly

Skepta

St. Vincent

Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks

Sudan Archives

The Breeders

The Internet

The xx

U.S. Girls

Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Yaeji

Youth Code