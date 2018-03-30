FYF Fest Announces 2018 Lineup: Janet Jackson, Florence & the Machine, Future, St. Vincent, More

Los Angeles’ FYF Festival today announced the lineup for its 15th anniversary edition — and its first since founder Sean Carlson left the fold in the wake of sexual misconduct charges. Florence & the Machine and Janet Jackson will headline on Saturday and Sunday night respectively, while the lineup also includes My Bloody Valentine and Charlotte Gainsbourg’s only west coast date of the year, Future, The xx, St. Vincent and many others. A full alphabetical list appears below.
Weekend and Single Day GA and VIP passes go on sale Friday, April 6th at 12pm PT. American Express Card Members can purchase all passes before the general public beginning Tuesday April 3rd at 10am through Thursday April 5th at 10pm PT. Two-day general admission is $249 + fees; two-day VIP is $549 + fees; one-day general admission is $149 + fees.
Since Carlson’s departure in November, Goldenvoice — which came on board as a co-promoter in 2011 — and its parent company AEG have become sole owners of the festival; this year Goldenvoice booker Jennifer Yacoubian is working closely with CEO Paul Tollett and former FYF Presents team Dave Peterson and Emily Twombly to book this year’s festival.
“FYF has been a Los Angeles staple for the past 15 years (happy anniversary to us!), and a very special event with a diverse booking that is unique to the festival,” Yacoubian said in a statement. “In the past 15 years, this festival has grown immensely with a strong team of women and men behind it to bring fans the best weekend of summer. And with incredible artists like Janet Jackson and Florence + The Machine topping this year’s bill, we are so psyched to have two badass women leading the roster as we head into FYF Fest 2018.”
FYF Fest began in 2004 as a group of concerts in several Echo Park venues featuring 2-3 dozen punk-leaning bands and several comedians; over the past few years has grown into a formidable event, held in the city’s sprawling Exposition Park. The 2017 edition featured Frank Ocean, Missy Elliott, Bjork, Nine Inch Nails, A Tribe Called Quest and Solange, among dozens, with a surprise appearance from Brad Pitt; performers over the years have included Grace Jones, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Kanye West, Morrissey, Erykah Badu, Grimes, LCD Soundsystem and D’Angelo.
For the fourth year in a row, FYF Fest has partnered with Plus 1 to donate $1 of every ticket sold to high impact organizations working to support the people in our communities who need it the most, both locally and globally. Through this partnership over the last 3 years, $135,000 has gone to organizations such as My Friends Place, Partners In Health, Be The Match, American Immigration Council and Skateistan, with FYF Fest’s 2018 charity partners to be announced shortly.
2018 FYF Festival alphabetical lineup:
Amber Mark
Bicep
Car Seat Headrest
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Courtesy
Cuco
Curtis Harding
Daniel Caesar
Daphni
Destroyer (solo)
Florence + the Machine
Future
Glassjaw
Janet Jackson
Jayda G
JPEGMAFIA
Kali Uchis
Lawrence Rothman
Lena Willikens
Lucy Dacus
Moodymann
Mount Kimbie
My Bloody Valentine
NEIL FRANCES
Nils Frahm
Nina Kraviz
Pachanga Boys
Palm
Prettiest Eyes
Protomartyr
Rhye
Roman Flügel
serpentwithfeet
Skating Polly
Skepta
St. Vincent
Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks
Sudan Archives
The Breeders
The Internet
The xx
U.S. Girls
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Yaeji
Youth Code