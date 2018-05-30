Fox Sets Shareholder Vote on Disney Sale

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

Shareholders in 21st Century Fox will get their chance to determine whether the company sells the bulk of its assets to Walt Disney or instead considers a potential offer for the vaunted properties from Comcast Corp.

Fox intends to convene a July 10 investor meeting to vote on a $52.4 billion agreement to sell Fox assets like FX and the 20th Century Fox studio to Disney, Fox said Wednesday.

More to come….

 

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne ABC Reboot

    'Roseanne' Canceled After Star's Racist Tweets

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had A Cape, And It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More Biz

  • Fox Sets Shareholder Vote on Disney

    Fox Sets Shareholder Vote on Disney Sale

    Shareholders in 21st Century Fox will get their chance to determine whether the company sells the bulk of its assets to Walt Disney or instead considers a potential offer for the vaunted properties from Comcast Corp. Fox intends to convene a July 10 investor meeting to vote on a $52.4 billion agreement to sell Fox […]

  • Roseanne PaleyLive

    Roseanne Barr Returns to Twitter: 'Don't Feel Sorry For Me'

    Shareholders in 21st Century Fox will get their chance to determine whether the company sells the bulk of its assets to Walt Disney or instead considers a potential offer for the vaunted properties from Comcast Corp. Fox intends to convene a July 10 investor meeting to vote on a $52.4 billion agreement to sell Fox […]

  • James Murdoch

    James Murdoch on 'Roseanne' Cancellation: 'You Have to Make the Right Call'

    Shareholders in 21st Century Fox will get their chance to determine whether the company sells the bulk of its assets to Walt Disney or instead considers a potential offer for the vaunted properties from Comcast Corp. Fox intends to convene a July 10 investor meeting to vote on a $52.4 billion agreement to sell Fox […]

  • Shari Redstone

    Shari Redstone Suggests Willingness to Sell Family Business Amid CBS Legal War

    Shareholders in 21st Century Fox will get their chance to determine whether the company sells the bulk of its assets to Walt Disney or instead considers a potential offer for the vaunted properties from Comcast Corp. Fox intends to convene a July 10 investor meeting to vote on a $52.4 billion agreement to sell Fox […]

  • Roseanne revival

    ABC Ignored Roseanne Barr's Racism at Its Own Peril (Column)

    Shareholders in 21st Century Fox will get their chance to determine whether the company sells the bulk of its assets to Walt Disney or instead considers a potential offer for the vaunted properties from Comcast Corp. Fox intends to convene a July 10 investor meeting to vote on a $52.4 billion agreement to sell Fox […]

  • Dana Walden and Gary Newman

    Four Major Questions Facing Comcast's Bid for Fox

    Shareholders in 21st Century Fox will get their chance to determine whether the company sells the bulk of its assets to Walt Disney or instead considers a potential offer for the vaunted properties from Comcast Corp. Fox intends to convene a July 10 investor meeting to vote on a $52.4 billion agreement to sell Fox […]

  • Comcast Buying Fox Illustration

    Comcast's Offer for Fox Could Spur an Intense Bidding War

    Shareholders in 21st Century Fox will get their chance to determine whether the company sells the bulk of its assets to Walt Disney or instead considers a potential offer for the vaunted properties from Comcast Corp. Fox intends to convene a July 10 investor meeting to vote on a $52.4 billion agreement to sell Fox […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad