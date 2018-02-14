‘Number of Fatalities’ Reported After Florida High School Shooting

Police are responding to reports of a mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla., on Wednesday.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office officials said there are “at least 14 victims” who are being transported to Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North hospital.

Broward County Public Schools Supt. Robert Runcie confirmed the fatalities to reporters at the scene, adding that the shooter is potentially a former student.

“There are fatalities that are involved. We can’t confirm the number at this point,” he said. “There are numerous fatalities. It’s a horrific situation. It’s just a horrible day for us.”

Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.) had told MSNBC earlier that “there were a number of fatalities,” citing sheriff’s officials.

According to CNN affiliate WSVN, as many as 20 people are injured.

The sheriff’s office tweeted of an “active shooter” situation on Wednesday before noon PT, writing “#BSO is working a developing incident regarding a report of active shooter located at 5901 Pine Island Rd, Parkland. Here’s what we know so far: deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High. There are reports of victims. PIO will be on scene 3:15pm.”

The shooter is now in police custody, authorities said, although the “scene is still active.”

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was placed under lockdown following the reports of shots fired.

President Donald Trump quickly took to Twitter to offer his condolences.

“My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school,” Trump tweeted.

