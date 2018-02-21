Farrah Abraham Claims MTV ‘Sex-Shamed’ Her for Doing Porn

Farrah Abraham, a star of MTV’s “Teen Mom,” has filed a lawsuit alleging she was fired and “sex-shamed” for doing porn.

In a complaint filed in federal court in Texas, Abraham accuses Viacom of engaging in sex- and gender-based discrimination. She is seeking at least $5 million.

Abraham says she was confronted by Morgan J. Freeman, an executive producer of “Teen Mom OG,” at her home in Texas last October. According to the complaint, Freeman and his crew “harassed, humiliated, discriminated against, disrespected, ridiculed, degraded, and sex shamed Ms. Abraham for her recent decision to pursue opportunities in the adult entertainment industry.”

Freeman threatened her career with MTV, and threatened to sabotage future deals, according to the suit. Abraham alleges that Freeman’s “hostile tone” made her fear for her life.

Shortly afterward, Abraham was informed that she was no longer needed for “Teen Mom OG,” the suit states.

The suit, filed by attorney Avonte Campinha-Bacote, alleges that Abraham was discriminated against because she did not conform to “gender stereotypes on how women should act and appear.” The suit alleges wrongful termination and violations of federal and Texas law.

Abraham first appeared in porn in 2013. Last fall, she again appeared in live webcam videos hosted by CamSoda. After she was fired, she accused Viacom execs of hypocrisy, writing on Instagram, “Cheers to basically winning against hurtful disgusting executives who do way more in their personal lives then what I could ever be judged for — I will never be broken by hateful wrong people.”

In a statement, a Viacom spokesperson said, “We respect Farrah’s decision to pursue other endeavors and we wish her the best. Regarding her suit, the claims are without merit.”