Farrah Abraham Settles ‘Teen Mom’ Sex-Shaming Suit

Reality star Farrah Abraham has settled her $5 million lawsuit against Viacom, in which she claimed she was “sex-shamed” and fired from MTV’s “Teen Mom OG” for doing porn.

In a notice filed Tuesday, Abraham’s attorney said the case had been amicably settled. Terms were not disclosed.

Abraham sued in federal court in Texas in February, alleging she was subjected to discrimination because she did not conform to gender stereotypes. Abraham, who originally appeared on “16 and Pregnant” before being cast on “Teen Mom,” was set to star in the seventh season when she was abruptly fired last fall.

In her suit, Abraham said she was confronted at her home in Texas by the show’s executive producer, Morgan J. Freeman, who “disrespected, ridiculed, degraded, and sex shamed” her over her decision to do webcam porn. She had originally done porn in 2013, and had more recently done webcam shows for CamSoda. Abraham alleged that Freeman threatened her career at MTV, and that his tone was so aggressive that she feared for her life.

“There’s a lot of double standards and discrimination and women aren’t treated equally,” Abraham told TMZ after the suit was filed. “If nobody else wants to change the world for the better, then that’s fine, but I want to and that’s my prerogative I guess.”

Viacom denied the allegations in February, while wishing Abraham the best in her future endeavors.