Facebook’s Tamara Hrivnak and 300’s Kevin Liles to Keynote at A2IM’s Indie Week (EXCLUSIVE)

Every year, A2IM’s Indie Week presents a series of panels and workshops that are an invaluable seminar for the independent music industry, with legal, marketing, and music leaders from across multiple genres — and the week is capped by the Libera Awards, which is always a great show and a very fun time (we have fond memories of seeing the late great soul singer Charles Bradley perform there in 2015).

This year, the independent-music collective is pleased to announce Indie Week’s keynote speakers: Tamara Hrivnak, ’s Head of Music Business Development and Partnerships, and veteran manager and label exec Kevin Liles, now CEO of 300 Entertainment.

This year’s Indie Week will take place June 18-21.

As head of ’s Music Business Development and Partnerships, Hrivnak leads the global music strategy for the social media giant. She brings years of experience in connecting the digital/social media platforms and the music industry, with eight years at Warner Music Group and several years as the Director of Music Partnerships at YouTube and GooglePlay. She joined Facebook in 2017 and has made a splash in recent months by striking licensing deals with Universal, Warner Music and Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

Liles got his start at Def Jam Records, where he rose from unpaid intern to company president in seven years. After his tenure at Def Jam, was an EVP at Warner Music and later cofounded 300 Entertainment, where he has worked with such artists as Migos, Young Thug and Fetty Wap. He also runs his own KWL Enterprises, which includes a management company that oversees the careers of musicians, athletes and models that have included D’Angelo, Trey Songz, Estelle, Nelly, model Selita Ebanks, and others; he also managed Mariah Carey.

“I look forward to joining the dialog at A2IM IndieWeek this year,” Hrivnak says. “The indie community is such an important part of our platform. We’re believers in the power of independent voices to reach fans and we’re excited to work with independent labels and their artists to bring people closer together through music.”

“If there is one thing I am proudest of at 300 Entertainment, it’s that we are the ‘new independence,’” Liles says. “I am honored to be speaking at A2iM this year about what the new independents’ journey has been and the importance of freedom in this new streaming era.”

“Our A2IM team is sharply focused on optimizing attendee experience for this year’s Indie week, including presenting the most cutting-edge topics from our industry’s brightest luminaries,” says A2IM CEO Richard James Burgess. “Our keynote speakers are visionary leaders from top industry companies that are shaping our music ecosystem from both the creative and distribution sides.”

Indie Week speakers and panelists include JD Samson (Le Tigre/MEN), Sam Valenti (Ghostly International), Hank Stockard (Redeye Worldwide), Natalie Hapgood (mtheory), Jessica Sobhraj (Women in Music), Anna Siegel (FUGA), Rev. Moose (Marauder), Kristen Grant (Westcott Multimedia), Kevin Ericson (Future of Music Coalition), Charlie Phillips (WIN), James Celentano (EnterGain), Feleix Contreras (NPR Alt. Latino), and more to be announced. Indie Week will be held at the Clemente Soto Velez Cultural and Educational Center, the heart of the Latino and Puerto Rican music and arts community on NYC’s Lower East Side.

The culmination of the week’s events will be the Libera Awards, hosted by comedian Kate Wolff and held on June 21 at the PlayStation Theater. This year also marks the debut of the A2IM mobile application, which includes the full week’s schedule, confirmed panelists, keynote speakers, tickets and other information about this year’s event.

A2IM Indie Week is presented by SoundExchange in partnership with BuzzAngle. Additional Indie Week sponsors include HyperWallet, Songtrust, TuneRegistry, Spotify, CI. A2IM is a 501(c)(6) not-for-profit trade organization headquartered in New York City that exists to support and strengthen the independent recorded music sector.