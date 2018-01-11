Facebook Inks Deals With Kobalt, GMR, SESAC’s HFA-Rumblefish

Less than a month after announced partnerships with the world’s largest music company, Universal Music Group, and the world’s largest music publisher, Sony/ATV, it announced deals with Kobalt Music Publishing and the performing rights organization Global Music Rights, and Rumblefish, the rights administration of the Harry Fox Agency (HFA), which is owned by SESAC. The deals were announced by Tamara Hrivnak, ’s Head of Music Business Development and Partnerships, via a blog post. The agreements will allow users users to upload and share videos that contain licensed music and personalize their music experiences on Facebook, Instagram and Oculus. Eventually, functionality will expand to enable access to a vast library of music across a series of social features.

“Facebook’s mission and music share something special — at their core, they both bring people together, enable stories and emotions to be shared, and forge bonds,” she wrote. “Together, Facebook and the music industry are bringing the songs you love into the way you express yourself on Facebook, Instagram, Oculus, and Messenger.

In GMR’s case, that means artists such as Pharrell Williams, Bruno Mars, Drake, Bruce Springsteen and Smokey Robinson, among others.

“Our partnership with Facebook reflects that when music is valued properly, it’s easy for both sides to view it as a win-win,” GMR’s Irving Azoff said in the announcement.

Regarding Facebook’s partnership with HFA/Rumblefish, president Michael Simon said: “With our deep relationships and unparalleled reach to both the major and the indie publishing market, coupled with the most comprehensive service suite, Rumblefish is a natural partner for Facebook. This alignment not only reinforces Rumblefish’s position as home to the world’s largest, most authoritative database of musical works linked to-recordings, but also our commitment to bring new licensing opportunities to the publishing market.”

And for Kobalt, which represents more than 25,000 songwriters including Paul McCartney, Elvis Presley, Max Martin and Dave Grohl, founder/CEO Willard Adritz said: “In the spirit of a true partnership, Facebook will ensure songwriters are paid fairly and new revenue streams are created for user uploaded video. We look forward to working closely with Facebook throughout our partnership. And, Kobalt is committed to distributing royalties in a fully transparent way.”

National Music Publishers Association President & CEO David Israelite added, “This new partnership between Facebook and the music publishing industry is a great step forward for the platform and for songwriters. We appreciate Facebook’s willingness to recognize the economic contribution of songwriters as well as its effort to create a system that properly streamlines payments moving forward. Other digital services should take note and follow suit.”