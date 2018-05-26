Entertainment Leaders Set to Celebrate Special Olympics 50th Anniversary

Entertainment-industry leaders and top talent are joining forces to promote the Special Olympics’ upcoming 50th anniversary.

Participating in a year-long variety of events celebrating the anniversary will be Special Olympics’ Global Ambassadors’ John C. McGinley, Brooklyn Decker, Apollo Anton Ohno, Nancy O’Dell and Vanessa Williams. Other industry leaders and top talent include Ellen Degeneres, Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Cookie Johnson, Pharrell Williams, Cindy Crawford, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Stevie Wonder, Ed Asner, Rachael Ray, Rita Wilson, Joe Mantegna, Toni Braxton, Gary Cole, Holly Robinson Peete, Gabrielle Carteris, Jenny McCarthy, Max and Charlie Carver, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Alfie Allen, Jack Huston, Gunnar Peterson, Tim Gunn, and Greg Grunberg.

“Through sports, health, school and youth engagement, the Special Olympics Movement has dramatically transformed lives by unifying and empowering people with and without intellectual disabilities to end discrimination and create inclusion. For our 50th Anniversary we are reaching out to everyone to join us as we shape a more accepting and inclusive future and I am proud to announce that the Hollywood community is galvanizing for this critically important mission and milestone,” said Timothy Shriver, Special Olympics Chairman.

Variety and parent company Penske Media Corporation are among the organizations also participating in the anniversary celebration, along with The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, SAG-AFTRA, The Los Angeles Film Commission, Film Independent, GLADD, Levity Live, The Hollywood Improv, John Varvatos, Barry’s Boot Camp, and the Hollywood Teamsters. The anniversary will celebrate the organization’s Inclusion Revolution — the idea that everyone can be engaged, involved and inspired by sports for people with intellectual disabilities.