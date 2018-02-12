Enrique Iglesias Signs Publishing Deal With Kobalt

Kobalt Music announced today that it has signed Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Enrique Iglesias to a publishing deal.

“Enrique is one of the biggest global artists ever, so it is an honor that he has chosen Kobalt to support him in both creative and global admin services,” said Kobalt Music Founder & CEO, Willard Ahdritz. “He is an amazing singer, songwriter and producer with an extraordinary capacity to write in Spanish and English. The potential for his new music is massive and we’re excited to support him.”

“It is a privilege to work with Enrique, a great human being and extraordinary artist whom I admire,” said Kobalt President of Latin America, Nestor Casonu. “Since the start of his career, he has consistently topped charts all over the world due to his great capacity to work, engage with his fans, as well as the respect and care he gives to the creative process of his songs.”

Iglesias has passed over 10 billion views on YouTube/VEVO and 14 billion streams overall, according to a press release. His latest hit, “Subeme La Radio,” was his 29th number one single on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart – securing the record for the most No. 1 songs on the 22-year-old list.

Iglesias has released 10 studio albums plus two greatest hits compilations in a career that stretches back to 1995.