Endeavor Buys Streaming Provider NeuLion for $250 Million

By
Andrew Wallenstein

Co-Editor-in-Chief

Andrew's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ari Emanuel Endeavor
CREDIT: Emanual: Rex/Shutterstock

Endeavor, the holding company formerly known as WME-IMG, has acquired streaming technology firm NeuLion for $250 million, the companies announced Monday.

NeuLion powers the video delivery of a wide range of content owners, particularly major sports leagues. Endeavor owns some of those leagues as well, including UFC and Professional Bull Riders as part of an effort to diversify the company beyond the core talent agency business.

“Through our content portfolio, client base, and broader network of rights holders we’ve encountered many different platforms for distributing and monetizing content,” said Ariel Emanuel, CEO, Endeavor in a statement. “NeuLion provides an ideal combination of technology and client services, and we’re excited for the value this brings to our existing partners and the foundation it provides for our future digital growth.”

NeuLion has worked with Endeavor before, having streamed the ballyhooed bout between boxer Floyd Mayweather and UFC champion Conor McGregor last year. Endeavor is shopping TV rights to UFC matches currently parked at Fox Sports, and the company has reportedly explored retaining those rights and going direct to consumer.

“We’re excited by the value delivered to our stockholders through this transaction, and we’re looking forward to the dynamic opportunities that being part of the Endeavor family will provide for both our current and new clients,” said Roy Reichbach, president and CEO, NeuLion, in a statement.

Endeavor will acquire each share of outstanding common stock of NeuLion, which will be held as a private subsidiary,  for $0.84. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018.

More Digital

  • Ari Emanuel Endeavor

    Endeavor Buys Streaming Provider NeuLion for $250 Million

    Endeavor, the holding company formerly known as WME-IMG, has acquired streaming technology firm NeuLion for $250 million, the companies announced Monday. NeuLion powers the video delivery of a wide range of content owners, particularly major sports leagues. Endeavor owns some of those leagues as well, including UFC and Professional Bull Riders as part of an […]

  • Ready Player One

    HQ Trivia Lands Warner Bros.'s 'Ready Player One' as Sponsor for $250,000 Cash-Prize Pool

    Endeavor, the holding company formerly known as WME-IMG, has acquired streaming technology firm NeuLion for $250 million, the companies announced Monday. NeuLion powers the video delivery of a wide range of content owners, particularly major sports leagues. Endeavor owns some of those leagues as well, including UFC and Professional Bull Riders as part of an […]

  • Final Space

    TBS Developing Pilot for 'Final Space' VR Series, Releases AR App (EXCLUSIVE)

    Endeavor, the holding company formerly known as WME-IMG, has acquired streaming technology firm NeuLion for $250 million, the companies announced Monday. NeuLion powers the video delivery of a wide range of content owners, particularly major sports leagues. Endeavor owns some of those leagues as well, including UFC and Professional Bull Riders as part of an […]

  • Facebook

    Facebook Admits to Collecting Call and Text Message History From Some Users

    Endeavor, the holding company formerly known as WME-IMG, has acquired streaming technology firm NeuLion for $250 million, the companies announced Monday. NeuLion powers the video delivery of a wide range of content owners, particularly major sports leagues. Endeavor owns some of those leagues as well, including UFC and Professional Bull Riders as part of an […]

  • NBA Finals Game 3 ratings

    YouTube TV Lands NBA Finals Sponsorship, Building on Sports-Marketing Strategy

    Endeavor, the holding company formerly known as WME-IMG, has acquired streaming technology firm NeuLion for $250 million, the companies announced Monday. NeuLion powers the video delivery of a wide range of content owners, particularly major sports leagues. Endeavor owns some of those leagues as well, including UFC and Professional Bull Riders as part of an […]

  • Mark Zuckerberg

    FTC Confirms Probe of Facebook Privacy Practices

    Endeavor, the holding company formerly known as WME-IMG, has acquired streaming technology firm NeuLion for $250 million, the companies announced Monday. NeuLion powers the video delivery of a wide range of content owners, particularly major sports leagues. Endeavor owns some of those leagues as well, including UFC and Professional Bull Riders as part of an […]

  • Peter Hutton

    Facebook Names Eurosport CEO Peter Hutton to Lead Live-Streaming Sports Deals

    Endeavor, the holding company formerly known as WME-IMG, has acquired streaming technology firm NeuLion for $250 million, the companies announced Monday. NeuLion powers the video delivery of a wide range of content owners, particularly major sports leagues. Endeavor owns some of those leagues as well, including UFC and Professional Bull Riders as part of an […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad