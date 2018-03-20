Veteran Publicity Exec Emily Lu Aldrich Joins Shelter PR’s New Film/Television/Awards Division

Shelter PR continues to expand its newly created film/television/awards division with the hire of Emily Lu Aldrich to the department as its new VP of national film & television publicity.

She joins Alicia Wyld and Jerry Rojas, who were brought over last year when the division was announced.

Previously, Aldrich served as the senior director of publicity and awards at Focus Features. She worked on theatrical and awards campaigns include Jeff Nichols’ “Loving,” Tom Ford’s “Nocturnal Animals,” Travis Knight’s “Kubo and the Two Strings,” Sofia Coppola’s “The Beguiled,” Stephen Frears’ “Victoria & Abdul,” and Joe Wright’s “Darkest Hour,” as well as Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread.”

Before Focus Features, Aldrich was the director of national publicity at Strategy PR/Consulting, heading up the West Coast operations for the company. While at Strategy PR/Consulting, she worked on projects including film festival/theatrical/awards campaigns for Richard Linklater’s “Boyhood,” James Ponsoldt’s “The End of the Tour” and “The Spectacular Now,” Joe Swanberg’s “Digging for Fire,” “Happy Christmas,” and “Drinking Buddies,” Nicholas Jarecki’s “Arbitrage,” Bart Layton’s “The Imposter,” Joe Berlinger’s “Under African Skies,” David O. Russell’s “American Hustle,” and Dan Gilroy’s “Nightcrawler.”

Aldrich also worked as an account executive at Brigade Marketing and began her career working with veteran publicist Carol Marshall.