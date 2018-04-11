Ellie Goulding Joins Lana Del Rey, Dua Lipa at Tap Management

Ellie Goulding has signed with Tap Management, a rep for the singer confirms to Variety, joining a roster that includes Lana Del Rey and Dua Lipa, along with DJ Shadow, Cassius and others. Goulding joins the firm after a decade with Sarah Stennett’s First Access (previously known as Turn First) earlier this year; the news was first reported in Hits.

The fast-growing U.K.-based Tap, helmed by Ed Millett and Ben Mawson, also manages songwriters and producers, including Smiths/ Blur/ Cranberries veteran Stephen Street, and includes a label and a publishing division. Hannah Neaves, who previously worked on Goulding’s releases at Polydor in the U.K., joined the company from Atlantic Records as director of marketing and artist development late last year, according to Music Week.

While Goulding has enjoyed chart-topping success in her native England and certain European countries, her progress in the U.S. has been a bit slower, although her most recent album “Delirium,” which featured several contributions from hitmakers Max Martin and Greg Kurstin, peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 late in 2015. Her most recent release was a Christmas cover of “O Holy Night” in December.