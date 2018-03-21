D.A. Reviewing Case Against ‘Gossip Girl’ Actor Ed Westwick

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing a sexual assault allegation against actor Ed Westwick, who is best known for his role on “Gossip Girl.”

The LAPD has been investigating a claim that Westwick raped actress Kristina Cohen in 2014. Cohen made the allegation in a Facebook post on Nov. 6, writing that Westwick held her down and raped her during a visit to his home in West L.A. She then filed a complaint with the police.

Westwick denied her allegation in a tweet, saying “I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape.”

Two other women subsequently came forward to allege that Westwick had also sexually them in 2014. Actress Aurélie Wynn wrote on Facebook that Westwick had raped her at his home, while Rachel Eck alleged that he groped her and pushed her up against a wall several times.

In a subsequent post, Westwick said the allegations against him were “provably untrue,” and that he was “cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible.”

No details of the LAPD case were released on Wednesday. The case was submitted to the D.A.’s office for review on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson. The case would not be barred by the statute of limitations, which is 10 years for incidents that occurred prior to 2017.

Westwick, a British actor, was set to star in a BBC adaptation of Agatha Christie’s “Ordeal by Innocence.” After the allegations surfaced, the show was delayed and the character was recast.