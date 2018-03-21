You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

D.A. Reviewing Case Against ‘Gossip Girl’ Actor Ed Westwick

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ed WestwickBAFTA Tea Party, Los Angeles, USA - 16 Sep 2017
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing a sexual assault allegation against actor Ed Westwick, who is best known for his role on “Gossip Girl.”

The LAPD has been investigating a claim that Westwick raped actress Kristina Cohen in 2014. Cohen made the allegation in a Facebook post on Nov. 6, writing that Westwick held her down and raped her during a visit to his home in West L.A. She then filed a complaint with the police.

Westwick denied her allegation in a tweet, saying “I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape.”

Two other women subsequently came forward to allege that Westwick had also sexually them in 2014. Actress Aurélie Wynn wrote on Facebook that Westwick had raped her at his home, while Rachel Eck alleged that he groped her and pushed her up against a wall several times.

In a subsequent post, Westwick said the allegations against him were “provably untrue,” and that he was “cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible.”

No details of the LAPD case were released on Wednesday. The case was submitted to the D.A.’s office for review on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson. The case would not be barred by the statute of limitations, which is 10 years for incidents that occurred prior to 2017.

Westwick, a British actor, was set to star in a BBC adaptation of Agatha Christie’s “Ordeal by Innocence.” After the allegations surfaced, the show was delayed and the character was recast.

More Biz

  • Ed WestwickBAFTA Tea Party, Los Angeles,

    D.A. Reviewing Case Against 'Gossip Girl' Actor Ed Westwick

    The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing a sexual assault allegation against actor Ed Westwick, who is best known for his role on “Gossip Girl.” The LAPD has been investigating a claim that Westwick raped actress Kristina Cohen in 2014. Cohen made the allegation in a Facebook post on Nov. 6, writing that […]

  • Spotify Launches Integration With Cadillac Automobiles

    Spotify Launches Integration With Cadillac Automobiles

    The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing a sexual assault allegation against actor Ed Westwick, who is best known for his role on “Gossip Girl.” The LAPD has been investigating a claim that Westwick raped actress Kristina Cohen in 2014. Cohen made the allegation in a Facebook post on Nov. 6, writing that […]

  • Francis mcdormand Oscar Win Inclusion rider

    How Tax Credits Could Bring About Inclusion in Hollywood (Guest Column)

    The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing a sexual assault allegation against actor Ed Westwick, who is best known for his role on “Gossip Girl.” The LAPD has been investigating a claim that Westwick raped actress Kristina Cohen in 2014. Cohen made the allegation in a Facebook post on Nov. 6, writing that […]

  • A+E Networks Illustration

    Nancy Dubuc's Exit at A+E Networks Reflects Turbulence in Pay TV

    The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing a sexual assault allegation against actor Ed Westwick, who is best known for his role on “Gossip Girl.” The LAPD has been investigating a claim that Westwick raped actress Kristina Cohen in 2014. Cohen made the allegation in a Facebook post on Nov. 6, writing that […]

  • LENORE KINDER Paradigm

    Lenore Kinder to Join Paradigm's Nashville Office

    The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing a sexual assault allegation against actor Ed Westwick, who is best known for his role on “Gossip Girl.” The LAPD has been investigating a claim that Westwick raped actress Kristina Cohen in 2014. Cohen made the allegation in a Facebook post on Nov. 6, writing that […]

  • Kevin HartKevin Hart performing at The

    Massive Conference Gathers Entertainment's Best Minds to Explore Strategies

    The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing a sexual assault allegation against actor Ed Westwick, who is best known for his role on “Gossip Girl.” The LAPD has been investigating a claim that Westwick raped actress Kristina Cohen in 2014. Cohen made the allegation in a Facebook post on Nov. 6, writing that […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad