Dylan Farrow Gives First Interview About Woody Allen Allegations: ‘I Am Telling the Truth’

In the wake of the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements, Dylan Farrow will sit down with “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King to discuss her allegations of sexual abuse against Woody Allen. The interview will air on Thursday, CBS having released a preview on Wednesday.

“I am credible and I am telling the truth and I think it’s important that people realize that one victim, one accuser, matters. And that they are enough to change things,” Farrow says during the interview, which was recorded on Monday at her home in Bridgewater, Conn.

Farrow, the adopted daughter of Allen and Mia Farrow, has been vocal in the past about her accusations of sexual abuse against the director. She accuses him of taking her into an attic and assaulting her in 1992, when she was 7 years old, which he has repeatedly denied.

As powerful Hollywood men started to fall after the wave of sexual harassment allegations, Farrow penned an op-ed for the Los Angeles Times, asking, “Why is it that Harvey Weinstein and other accused celebrities have been cast out by Hollywood, while Allen recently secured a multimillion-dollar distribution deal with Amazon, greenlit by former Amazon Studios executive Roy Price before he was suspended over sexual misconduct allegations?”

Recently, some stars have started to turn against Allen, with “Lady Bird” writer and director Greta Gerwig, who acted in Allen’s film “To Rome With Love,” recently saying, “If I had known then what I know now, I would not have acted in the film. I have not worked for him again, and I will not work for him again.”

“Call Me by Your Name” star Timothee Chalamet, who has a leading role in Allen’s upcoming film “A Rainy Day in New York,” announced Monday he would be donating his full salary from the film to Time’s Up, LGBT Center in New York, and anti-sexual assault organization RAINN. Actress Rebecca Hall, who is also in “A Rainy Day in New York,” has donated her salary from the film to Time’s Up as well.