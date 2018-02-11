Dylan Farrow Blasts New York Times Columnist For Defending Woody Allen

As the #MeToo movement continues to unfold, Dylan Farrow, who came forward with allegations of molestation against her adoptive father Woody Allen decades ago, continues to defend herself against detractors, most recently the New York Times columnist Bret Stephens.

Stephens wrote a column published in the Times Feb. 9 entitled “The Smearing of Woody Allen.” In the column, Stephens defends Allen, drawing a line between the director and other accused men including Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey.

He argues that the fact that Farrow is the only person to have come forward with allegations against Allen points to a lack of evidence for the case that Allen is a pedophile, in addition to a 1992-93 investigation that resulted in the conclusion that Farrow had not been abused. He went so far as to imply that Farrow’s memories of the event may have been invented, and that the reason her allegations have gained traction recently is because they “play to our existing biases.”

In a series of tweets posted Saturday, Farrow slammed Stephens’ defense of Allen, stating that it leaves out information on her case and that “to presume I invented this story & convinced myself of it is no less insulting than calling me a liar.”

She continued that although it’s “Stephens’ right to doubt me if he so chooses,” “his incredulity doesn’t change what happened that day.” Rather, it “makes it harder for the next victim to come forward.”

She also referred to her Jan. 30 tweet of a child psychiatrist’s testimony during Mia Farrow and Allen’s custody trial that strongly questioned the validity of the Yale-New Haven investigation Stephens cites in his piece.

Farrow’s defense was met with support from many, including “Stranger Things'” Shannon Purser, who tweeted, “I believe you [Dylan Farrow.]”

