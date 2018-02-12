You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Disney Resorts Raise Prices Ahead of Summer, 2019 Opening of New Attractions

The cost of admission at Disneyland and other Disney resorts went up over the weekend, rising as much as 18% for certain annual passes.

One-day admission prices also increased, making the cost of a day’s admission with regular tickets $468 for a family of four.

The higher prices come ahead of the re-opening of a key attraction at California Adventure Park this summer. Paradise Pier, the boardwalk-like land at the park, is being remade to incorporate characters from Pixar Animation Studios. The California Screamin’ roller coaster will be renamed the Incredicoaster and feature characters from “The Incredibles.”

Annual pass holders will see the biggest price increase, with the cost of an annual pass rising as much as 18% depending on the pass. The least expensive pass is now $729, up $110 from what it cost previously. The Signature pass, which includes parking, is now almost $1,000, up from $849. A Signature Plus pass, with parking and an online app to more quickly board rides, is up $100 to $1,149.

“We know how important making memories at Disney theme parks is to our guests, and we will continue to evolve our pricing in a way that gives them a range of options to meet their budget and helps better spread attendance throughout the year so they can make the most of every visit,” a Disneyland Resort spokeswoman said in a statement.

Some ticket prices will remain flat or decrease: The one-day, one-park value pass — which restricts certain dates — will remain the same: $97. The value one-day park hopper pass will go down $10 to $147.

There will be other changes coming, too. The annual pass program at Disneyland will soon be overhauled ahead of the 2019 opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. At Walt Disney World, Disney plans to introduce date-specific tickets, with prices published in advance to help distribute visitors throughout the year.

