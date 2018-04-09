You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Disney Renews Effort to Shut Down Redbox Download Codes

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Redbox
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Disney is trying once again to block Redbox from selling digital download codes of its movies at deeply discounted prices.

Redbox obtains the codes by purchasing DVD combo packs, which come with a code that allows access to a digital copy of the film. Redbox separates the codes and sells them separately, despite a warning on the combo packs that “codes are not for sale or transfer.” In February, a federal judge rejected Disney’s request for an injunction, ruling that the warning was insufficient to create a binding contract.

Undeterred, Disney has since expanded on the original language, specifying that customers may only download the digital copies if they or a family member purchased the original combo pack. Disney is now going back to Pregerson to again seek an injunction. The case has high stakes for Disney, which does not want customers to get used to paying $4.99 for movies that sell for $19.99 on iTunes or Amazon.

“Within the last month, Redbox started selling Codes for ‘Coco’ and ‘Thor: Ragnarok,'” Disney’s attorneys said in a motion on Monday. “Absent an injunction, Redbox will continue to sell codes for Disney’s next combo pack release (‘Black Panther’) and releases after that ad infinitum.”

Redbox has filed its own suit against Disney, alleging that the studio has engaged in anti-competitive tactics in its years-long effort to freeze out a low-cost competitor.

Redbox has also argued that the digital download codes should be treated no differently than physical discs, which the kiosk company is allowed to re-sell under the “first-sale doctrine.” Disney argues that there is a significant difference between re-selling a DVD and downloading a digital file. In the latter case, the studio alleges that the customer is creating a new copy of the film, and that Disney’s copyright protections should apply. In an encouraging sign for the studio, Pregerson rejected Redbox’s argument in his original ruling in February, finding that the first-sale doctrine does not apply.

More Biz

  • Redbox

    Disney Renews Effort to Shut Down Redbox Download Codes

    Disney is trying once again to block Redbox from selling digital download codes of its movies at deeply discounted prices. Redbox obtains the codes by purchasing DVD combo packs, which come with a code that allows access to a digital copy of the film. Redbox separates the codes and sells them separately, despite a warning […]

  • Warner/Chappell's Jon Platt to Receive City

    Warner/Chappell Chief Jon Platt to Receive City of Hope's Spirit of Life Award

    Disney is trying once again to block Redbox from selling digital download codes of its movies at deeply discounted prices. Redbox obtains the codes by purchasing DVD combo packs, which come with a code that allows access to a digital copy of the film. Redbox separates the codes and sells them separately, despite a warning […]

  • Bill Cosby retrial

    Bill Cosby Retrial: Opening Statements Delayed, Topless Woman Protests Outside

    Disney is trying once again to block Redbox from selling digital download codes of its movies at deeply discounted prices. Redbox obtains the codes by purchasing DVD combo packs, which come with a code that allows access to a digital copy of the film. Redbox separates the codes and sells them separately, despite a warning […]

  • Chuck McCann dead

    Actor, Comedian Chuck McCann Dies at 83

    Disney is trying once again to block Redbox from selling digital download codes of its movies at deeply discounted prices. Redbox obtains the codes by purchasing DVD combo packs, which come with a code that allows access to a digital copy of the film. Redbox separates the codes and sells them separately, despite a warning […]

  • Alibaba offices

    Alibaba Leads $600 Million Funding of AI Developer SenseTime

    Disney is trying once again to block Redbox from selling digital download codes of its movies at deeply discounted prices. Redbox obtains the codes by purchasing DVD combo packs, which come with a code that allows access to a digital copy of the film. Redbox separates the codes and sells them separately, despite a warning […]

  • American Girl Live

    American Girl to Launch Live Musical Production This Fall (EXCLUSIVE)

    Disney is trying once again to block Redbox from selling digital download codes of its movies at deeply discounted prices. Redbox obtains the codes by purchasing DVD combo packs, which come with a code that allows access to a digital copy of the film. Redbox separates the codes and sells them separately, despite a warning […]

  • CBS Viacom

    Viacom Seeks Higher Offer From CBS, President Post for Bob Bakish

    Disney is trying once again to block Redbox from selling digital download codes of its movies at deeply discounted prices. Redbox obtains the codes by purchasing DVD combo packs, which come with a code that allows access to a digital copy of the film. Redbox separates the codes and sells them separately, despite a warning […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad