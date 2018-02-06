You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Disney Earnings Beat Estimates, but Fall Short on Revenue

Bob Iger Disney
CREDIT: Mark J. Terrill/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The Walt Disney Co. on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.89 per share, beating earnings estimates but falling short of expectations on revenue.

The Burbank-based media conglomerate reported revenues of $15.35 billion, short of the $15.5 billion analysts had been expecting.

Across its divisions, Disney reported that revenues for its media networks, studio and consumer products division were slightly down or flat. Parks and resorts reported a 13% rise in revenue from the same quarter last year.

It’s the first earnings report since Disney announced in mid-December that it would buy film and television assets from Fox, in a deal valued at $52.4 billion. Disney CEO Bob Iger will address analysts in an earnings call Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before the earnings report, Disney announced that David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the creators of HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” will be writing and producing a new “Star Wars” film series.

More to come…

