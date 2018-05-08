‘Black Panther’ Helps Disney Top Earnings Forecasts

Black Panther
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

The Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday announced earnings of $1.84 per share for its second fiscal quarter ending March 31, outperforming estimates in part on the strength of its theme parks and “Black Panther,” the box office and cultural juggernaut.

Disney reported revenues of $14.548 billion, more than $1.2 billion during the same period last year. Nearly every segment of Disney saw increased revenues, with the biggest gains in its studio, and parks and resorts. Revenues for studio entertainment rose 21% this quarter compared with the same period a year ago. Parks and resorts saw revenues rise 13%.

“Driven by strong results in our parks and resorts, and studio businesses, our Q2 performance reflects our continued ability to drive significant shareholder value,” said Disney CEO and chairman Bob Iger, in a statement following the earnings report. “Our ability to create extraordinary content like ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and leverage it across all business units, the unique value proposition we’re creating for consumers with our DTC platforms, and our recent reorganization strengthen our confidence that we are very well positioned for future growth.”

Iger is expected to discuss the earnings report during a call with analysts on Tuesday.

Thomson Reuters consensus estimates called for $1.69 in earnings per share on $14.08 billion in revenue. It’s the first earnings report since the Disney-Marvel title has become one of the highest all-time grossing films. It comes as Disney faces a number of headwinds, including the continued shedding of cable subscribers afflicting its cable and networks division.

The company is also awaiting regulatory approval of its proposed $52 billion all-stock bid for Fox television and film assets. Disney has also just launched its ESPN+ streaming platform, a $4.99 subscription service. Also looming is the reported interest by Comcast to spark a bidding war for Fox, which could throw a massive wrench into Disney’s plans to compete with its own direct-to-consumer offerings against Netflix.

The bid for Fox was a way to acquire a massive library that would augment Disney film and television offerings that already include Pixar, Lucasfilm, and Marvel.

Disney’s box office dominance is expected to continue for the rest of 2018. “Avengers: Infinity War” has become the fastest title to cross $1 billion at the global box office and later in May, Lucasfilm will release “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” which early tracking estimates predict will open to $150 million in its first weekend.

Disney shares jumped .50% in after-hours trading to $102.30 after closing at $101.79.

