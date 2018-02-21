Dish Reports 2.2 Million Sling TV Subscribers in Q4 2017, Up 47%

Sling TV, Dish Network’s internet-delivered skinny bundle, stood at 2.21 million subscribers as of the end of last year — the first time the satellite operator has broken out figures for Sling TV from its legacy pay-TV base.

According to Dish, Sling TV’s customer base grew 47% in the fourth quarter of 2017 from 1.5 million in Q4 of 2016 — while its legacy satellite TV business continued to shrink, dropping 1.1 million over the course of last year.

The company closed Q4 of 2017 with 13.242 million total pay-TV subscribers, a net gain of 39,000 sequentially but down 429,000 from the year-earlier period. For the most recent quarter, Dish had 11.03 million traditional satellite-TV subs in addition to the 2.21 million Sling TV subs.

Dish total Q4 2017 revenue of $3.48 billion (down 7% year over year) was slightly under Wall Street estimates, but the company turned in earnings that far exceeded analyst forecasts thanks to a tax benefit from the U.S.’s recent tax reform.

The company posted net income $1.39 billion, which included an income tax benefit of approximately $1.2 billion due to an adjustment to deferred tax assets and liabilities related to tax reform legislation.

Dish’s subscriber net gain included 75,000 reactivations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, which caused extension damage in the region.