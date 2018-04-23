You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

David Chang Partners With Bill Simmons for Ringer Podcast

Daniel Holloway

David Chang is partnering with Bill Simmons on a new podcast.

Hosted by the renowned chef, “The Dave Chang Show” is scheduled to launch April 26 as a limited series on the Ringer Podcast Network. The show will be a partnership between Bill Simmons Media Group and Chang’s Majordomo Media.

“Majordomo Media is looking to partner with best in class creators, advertisers and platforms across a wide range of media, and this is our first of many projects,” said Dave O’Connor, president of entertainment, Majordomo Media. “The Ringer has demonstrated an ability to reach a key audience with compelling content, and is a great fit for Chang’s views on travel, food, culture, sports, and current affairs.”

Chang is a frequent guest on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” and other Ringer shows.

“From inception, The Ringer Podcast Network has embraced personalities like Larry Wilmore and JJ Redick to bring their unique voices to our growing and engaged audience,” said Geoff Chow, Bill Simmons Media. “Adding David Chang to our roster of incredibly talented and diverse voices is an honor and we look forward to listening to his unique view on the world.”

