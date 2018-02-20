Dan McCarroll, Former President of Warner Bros. Records, Joins Amazon

Amazon Music announced today that it has hired veteran executive Dan McCarroll, who most recently was president of Warner Bros. Records, as Global Head of Originals and Artist Relations. McCarroll (pictured above with singer Dua Lipa) will be reporting directly to Alex Luke, Global Head of Programming and Content Strategy.

According to a press release, in his new role, McCarroll will work closely with Amazon Music’s international leaders alongside artists, managers and labels, while managing Amazon Music’s Originals and Artist Relations team. Under McCarroll’s leadership, the Originals and Artist Relations team will continue to produce exclusive, global programming “that bridges new music and voice innovation.” He will also continue to work closely with artists and labels to craft more opportunities that elevate new releases and build on a growing library of exclusive songs and albums for Amazon Music.

In a statement, Luke said: “Dan is joining the Amazon Music team with an incredibly valuable artist’s perspective. As we continue to work closely with labels and artists to deliver music in new ways, Dan is bringing decades of experience both as a former musician, and a respected industry executive to our team. Amazon Music will continue to experiment and change the way customers interact with music through voice, and there’s no one more qualified than Dan to build upon our existing global offerings.”

McCarroll stated, “This is an exciting time to join Amazon Music. In a relatively short while, Amazon Music has grown exponentially while continuing to innovate on behalf of their customers. I’m looking forward to joining this impressive, passionate team as we continue to work with the creative community to deliver the absolute best music experience.”

Most recently, McCarroll has been acting as executive producer on Keith Urban’s upcoming album, “Graffiti U.” Prior to joining Warner, he was president of Capitol Records & Virgin Records Label Group and an EVP for EMI Music Publishing. He is also a former session drummer, having recorded and performed with the likes of Aimee Mann, Bo Diddley and Sheryl Crow.