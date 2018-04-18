Daniel Fellman to Replace Bill Mechanic on Academy Board of Governors

Dan Fellman, a veteran Warner Bros. executive, has been named to the board of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences following the resignation of Bill Mechanic.

Mechanic stepped down on April 12, citing a variety of concerns about the Oscar broadcast, the Academy’s diversity and sexual harassment initiatives, and the leadership of CEO Dawn Hudson.

Under Academy rules, board vacancies are filled by appointment of the second-place finisher in the previous board election. Fellman will serve the remainder of Mechanic’s term, which expires on June 30, 2019.

Fellman previously served a three-year term on the board from 2014 to 2017.

Fellman, a longtime distribution executive, retired from Warner Bros. in 2015 following a four-decade career with the studio. Fellman will be one of three representatives on the 54-member board of the Academy’s executives branch.

In his resignation letter, Mechanic said the Oscar broadcast has become “long and boring,” and said the Academy nominated too many small, independent films, leading to sagging ratings. He also criticized the Academy museum project, which is behind schedule and over budget, and faulted Hudson’s leadership, saying there had been a “purge” of Academy staff.