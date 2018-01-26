Cyndi Lauper, Sara Ramirez Among Ambassadors to Biden Foundation’s LGBTQ, Women’s Violence Advisory Councils

Cyndi Lauper, Sara Ramirez, and Justin Baldoni are among those who joined the Biden Foundation’s two newly created advisory councils dedicated to helping end violence against women and advancing LGBTQ equality.

Those selected to join the LGBTQ Equality Advisory Council and the Ending Violence Against Women Advisory Council are considered leaders, experts and advocates at the forefront of their fields and were chosen to advise the foundation of their understanding the complexities of the broad challenges they aim to address. The individuals will serve as ambassadors of the Biden Foundation, co-founded by former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, to help strategic partnerships create societal change.

“Jill and I believe that, in America, everyone deserves a fair shot at the American dream. That starts by making sure every person is treated with equal dignity,” Biden said. “The members named to the Advisory Councils today have devoted their lives to that creed, and we’re lucky to have them lend their expertise to this mission. By working together, we can do more to protect the rights of all people, expand access to opportunity and give every American a chance at a middle-class life. I am eager for what we will accomplish together.”

The partnership will begin with a phone meeting at the beginning of this year. After that, members are expected to convene in person at least once every year.

Members named to the LGBTQ Equality Advisory Council include:

Cyndi Lauper, Singer, Songwriter, Actress, Activist; Founder, True Colors Fund

Sara Ramirez, Tony Award–winning Actress and Activist

Jason Collins, Professional Basketball Player (retired), National Basketball Association (NBA)

Sarah McBride, National Press Secretary, Human Rights Campaign (HRC)

Phillip Picardi, Chief Content Officer, Them and Teen Vogue

Judy Shepard, President, Matthew Shepard Foundation

Evan Wolfson, Founder and Former President, Freedom to Marry

Marsha Aizumi, Author, Speaker, Educator, Advocate Member, PFLAG National Board of Directors

Dr. Eliza Byard, Executive Director, Gay, Lesbian, and Straight Education Network (GLSEN)

Michael Guest, Former U.S. Ambassador to Romania

Mara Keisling, Founder and Executive director, National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE)

Dr. Caitlin Ryan, Director and Co-Founder, Family Acceptance Project

Rev. Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, Founding Executive Director, Campaign for Southern Equality (CSE); Minister, United Church of Christ

Jacob Tobia, Writer, Producer, Author

Amit Paley, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Trevor Project

Precious Davis, Activist, Educator, Public Speaker

Members named to the Ending Violence Against Women Advisory Council include: