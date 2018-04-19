You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Courtney Braun Named Head of Legal Affairs for Endeavor

Courtney Braun has been named head of legal affairs for the representation businesses of Endeavor, the company announced Thursday. She will be responsible for setting all legal policy and procedure for groups including WME, IMG Models, the Wall Group, Art & Commerce and Dixon Talent.

Among the duties in her new role, Braun will cover navigating legal claims, litigation, talent agency compliance, employment disputes, security concerns, and managing risks or disputes around immigration. She will also continue to oversee Endeavor’s global employment and immigration law practice.

The company said that Braun’s promotion comes as a result of increasingly complicated issues that talent agencies face, from handling discrimination and harassment concerns amid the #MeToo movement to managing potential conflicts of interest for Endeavor and its units as they expand into new areas of business. Immigration issues for talent represented by WME and IMG has also become a bigger problem for agencies in recent years.

Braun has been with the group for eight years, joining WME after the William Morris Agency and Endeavor merger, and before that worked in business and legal affairs at Sony Pictures. Recently, she co-chaired Endeavor’s Client Advisory Committee, which aimed to create guidelines to assess client misconduct and the company’s response to it. She also helped establish Endeavor’s Government Relations practice responsible for the company’s lobbying,
political action, and political giving.

Braun was recently highlighted in Variety’s 2018 Legal Report, where she said of working with clients in the #MeToo era, “I’m not their lawyer, but I can be a translator to help demystify the process of filing a complaint.”

