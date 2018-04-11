You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Comedy Store Owner Mitzi Shore Dies at 87

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All

Comedy Store owner Mitzi Shore died Wednesday, according to a statement from the Comedy Store. She was 87.

“It is with great sadness and very heavy hearts that we report the passing of Mitzi Shore, the legendary Godmother of the world famous Comedy Store,” the statement said. “Mitzi was an extraordinary businesswoman and decades ahead of her time who cultivated and celebrated the artistry of stand-up comedy. She was also a loving mother, not only to her own four children, but to the myriad of comedians who adored her.  She leaves behind an indelible mark and legacy and has helped change the face of comedy. We will all miss her dearly.”

The Comedy Store will be closed Wednesday.

Mitzi Shore, the mother of comedian Pauly Shore, founded the legendary Los Angeles comedy club, the Comedy Store, in 1972 and became owner two years later. During her tenure, she influenced careers of up-and-coming comedians such as Robin Williams, Jay Leno, David Letterman, Chevy Chase, Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, and Richard Pryor.

Mitzi Shore is credited for naming the club, which co-founded by her husband at the time, Sammy Shore and fellow comedian Rudy DeLuca. When Sammy and Mitzi divorced in 1974, Mitzi gained ownership of the club.

At the Comedy Club, Shore famously did not pay her comics, instead, insisting the club provided training to hone their craft, along with exposure to industry insiders. Eventually, comedians went on strike in 1979, demanding to be paid for their work. The strike eventually ended with Shore agreeing to pay comics per set.

Shore was born in Michigan and grew up in Wisconsin. She studied at the University of Wisconsin before leaving to marry Sammy. The two moved to Los Angeles in 1964. The couple had four children, Peter, Scott, Pauly and Sandy.

More to come…

More Biz

  • Leslie Moonves Under Pressure CBS Amid

    Leslie Moonves Under Pressure at CBS Amid Rumors of Pending Shakeup by Shari Redstone

    Comedy Store owner Mitzi Shore died Wednesday, according to a statement from the Comedy Store. She was 87. “It is with great sadness and very heavy hearts that we report the passing of Mitzi Shore, the legendary Godmother of the world famous Comedy Store,” the statement said. “Mitzi was an extraordinary businesswoman and decades ahead […]

  • Mitzi Shore Dead: Comedy Store Owner

    Comedy Store Owner Mitzi Shore Dies at 87

    Comedy Store owner Mitzi Shore died Wednesday, according to a statement from the Comedy Store. She was 87. “It is with great sadness and very heavy hearts that we report the passing of Mitzi Shore, the legendary Godmother of the world famous Comedy Store,” the statement said. “Mitzi was an extraordinary businesswoman and decades ahead […]

  • Les Moonves, chairman and CEO of

    Could CBS-Viacom Strife Cause Leslie Moonves to Walk Away?

    Comedy Store owner Mitzi Shore died Wednesday, according to a statement from the Comedy Store. She was 87. “It is with great sadness and very heavy hearts that we report the passing of Mitzi Shore, the legendary Godmother of the world famous Comedy Store,” the statement said. “Mitzi was an extraordinary businesswoman and decades ahead […]

  • Theresa May

    How the U.K. and U.S. Both Can Shrink the Pay Gap at Entertainment Companies

    Comedy Store owner Mitzi Shore died Wednesday, according to a statement from the Comedy Store. She was 87. “It is with great sadness and very heavy hearts that we report the passing of Mitzi Shore, the legendary Godmother of the world famous Comedy Store,” the statement said. “Mitzi was an extraordinary businesswoman and decades ahead […]

  • Rupert Murdoch

    Fox Networks Group's London Offices Raided by European Commission

    Comedy Store owner Mitzi Shore died Wednesday, according to a statement from the Comedy Store. She was 87. “It is with great sadness and very heavy hearts that we report the passing of Mitzi Shore, the legendary Godmother of the world famous Comedy Store,” the statement said. “Mitzi was an extraordinary businesswoman and decades ahead […]

  • Coachella

    Coachella Sued by Oregon Festival Over Radius Clause

    Comedy Store owner Mitzi Shore died Wednesday, according to a statement from the Comedy Store. She was 87. “It is with great sadness and very heavy hearts that we report the passing of Mitzi Shore, the legendary Godmother of the world famous Comedy Store,” the statement said. “Mitzi was an extraordinary businesswoman and decades ahead […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad