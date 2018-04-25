Comcast Beats Q1 Forecasts as NBCUniversal Revenue Boosted by Super Bowl, Olympics

Comcast beat Wall Street expectations for the first quarter, as NBCUniversal revenue jumped 21.3% year over year thanks to a big boost from the 2018 Winter Olympic Games and the NFL’s Super Bowl.

The media conglomerate posted revenue of $22.8 billion, up 10%, and net income of $3.1 billion, an increase of 21.2%. Comcast’s adjusted earnings per share of 62 cents topped the Street’s estimate of 59 cents.

According to Comcast, the combination of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and Super Bowl LII generated an incremental $1.6 billion in revenue at our TV Businesses.

Also Wednesday, Comcast announced a formal $31 billion bid for U.K. satcaster Sky.

“NBCUniversal delivered double-digit EBITDA growth, fueled by impressive results at our Theme Parks, as well as our TV businesses’ successful broadcasts of the NFL’s Super Bowl LII and the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics,” said Brian Roberts, chairman and CEO of Comcast, in announcing the results.

