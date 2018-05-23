Comcast Says It’s Ready to Outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox

Confirming weeks of rumors, Comcast said Wednesday that it is in “advanced stages” of preparing an all-cash offer for the assets of 21st Century Fox — in a move to outflank Disney’s $52.4 billion offer for Fox.

Comcast said that any offer for Fox would be at a “premium to the value of the current all-share offer from Disney,” but it didn’t reveal an anticipated price tag. The media conglomerate added that the structure and terms of its bid for the 21st Century Fox assets — including regulatory-risk provisions and the termination fee it would be required to pay — would be “at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as the Disney offer.”

Under the terms of Disney’s proposed deal for Fox, the latter would be on the hook to pay a breakup fee of $1.52 billion if Fox pulls out of the pact for any reason not related to a regulatory body blocking the transaction.

In its statement, Comcast continued: “While no final decision has been made, at this point the work to finance the all-cash offer and make the key regulatory filings is well advanced.”

In premarket trading Wednesday, 21st Century Fox shares rose 1% and Comcast’s stock fell 1.7%, while Disney shares were down 0.8%.

