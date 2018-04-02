Columbia Records Names Justin Eshak and Imran Majid Co-Heads of A&R

Columbia Records has promoted Justin Eshak and Imran Majid (pictured right and left above, respectively) to co-heads of A&R, the label’s new chairman/CEO Ron Perry announced today. Both will hold the title of Executive Vice President, Co-Head of A&R and report to Perry; previously, both executives held the title of Senior Vice President, A&R for the label.

“Justin and Imran have proven to be innovative executives with a united vision. I’m confident they’ll frame an A&R culture built on breakthrough artists who can propel Columbia’s great legacy into the future.” Perry said in a statement. “The entire company joins me in congratulating Justin and Imran on their well-deserved promotions.”

“I’m grateful to Ron Perry for the opportunity to be a part of Columbia’s next creative chapter,” stated Justin. “I’m incredibly excited to continue working closely with Imran and our exceptional team as we actively cultivate and promote Columbia’s extraordinary artists and culture.”

Stated Imran: “I want to thank Ron Perry for this incredible honor and entrusting Justin and me to oversee one of the most coveted positions in the entire business. We have been fortunate to foster new talent in a company where artists can push creative boundaries with the support of the most forward thinking staff.”

Eshak joined the company in 2013 and, according to a press release, played an integral role in the signing and development of Hozier, whose debut album sold over 2 million copies domestically, as well as Ruth B and Leon Bridges, who was nominated for two Grammys; he also works closely with The Chainsmokers. Prior to joining Columbia, he spent five years at Mick Management and began his career in 2003 at Republic Records.

Imran also joined Columbia in 2013 and has worked closely with rapper Russ, whose debut album “There’s Really a Wolf” is approaching platinum status, pop singer Rachel Platten and most recently duo Ayo & Teo. He began his career in 2004 as an assistant in the A&R department at Universal Motown Records Group before moving over to Republic.