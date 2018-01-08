You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

date 2018-01-08

'Coco' Team Addresses Sexual Harassment Scandal at Pixar

By Cynthia Littleton

75th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Lee Unkrich, Director, Producer, Coco, accept the award for Best Motion Picture  Animated at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)
CREDIT: Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Pixar veterans Darla K. Anderson and Lee Unkrich told reporters backstage that the experience of working on “Coco,” which won the Golden Globe for animated film, has helped the company move forward after the jolt of allegations of inappropriate behavior leveled against Pixar stalwart John Lasseter.

In November, Lasseter went on a six-month leave from Disney after he was accused by multiple women of inappropriate conduct in the workplace. Lasseter is one of dozens of high-powered men who have been so accused in the past few months, sparking the Time’s Up initiative to help women across the country who face workplace harassment.

“We all can improve. We can all be better,” Unkrich said. “And at Pixar, we have been taking steps and we will continue to move towards making it an even better place for people to create art.”

For Anderson, it was important to be “in solidarity with tonight’s movement,” she said of Time’s Up, which was prominent throughout Sunday’s ceremony. “We have been looking at a lot of things and making our environment as safe as possible and with as much integrity as possible.”

Coco” revolved around the Mexican tradition of Dia de los Muertos. To ensure cultural authenticity in the telling of the story, producer Anderson and director Unkrich brought in a host of experts and creatives with a vast range of experience. The disparate influences on the development of the production made for a much stronger movie — and that’s a lesson that Pixar is taking to heart.

“From the very beginning, we tried to create an environment that welcomed as many diverse voices as possible, not only in the consultants we brought in, but in the crew we assembled,” Unkrich said. “It was a very diverse crew and we’re proud of that, and we believe that all of those voices really did help make the movie as successful as it was. Moving ahead, we’re learning from the lessons of what we did on ‘Coco.'”

  • 75th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS --

    'Coco' Team Addresses Sexual Harassment Scandal at Pixar

  • Emma Stone and Billie Jean King'Battle

    Emma Stone, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern to Be Accompanied by Activists at Golden Globes

  • Seth Meyers Golden Globes red carpet

    Golden Globes Preview: Tight Security and Lots of #MeToo Buzz

  • Harvey Weinstein Sued for Alleged Spying

    Harvey Weinstein Sued for Alleged Spying in Paz de la Huerta Rape Case

  • Paul Haggis Sexual Misconduct

    Paul Haggis Denies New Accusations of Sexual Misconduct by Three Women

  • Jim Roppo

    Jim Roppo Named Executive VP and General Manager of Republic Records

  • Salute to Service

    Variety to Host Inaugural Salute to Service Luncheon

