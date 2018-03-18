You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cirque Du Soleil Performer Dies After Fall at Florida Show

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Cirque du Soleil confirmed the death Sunday of Yann Arnaud, a performer who fell during a Tampa, Fla. show on Saturday night, writing in a statement posted to Twitter that although “emergency procedures were immediately activated” after the fall, Arnaud later died of his injuries at the hospital.

According to the statement, Arnaud was performing an aerial straps number when he fell.

“The entire Cirque du Soleil family is in shock and devastated by this tragedy,” the statement read. “Yann had been with us for over 15 years and was loved by all who had the chance to know him…Our focus will be on supporting Yann’s family and our employees, especially the Volta team, as we go through these difficult times together.”

Cirque wrote that they “are currently gathering more information about this tragic event” and said they’re “offering [their] full and transparent collaboration to the authorities as they look into the circumstances of this accident.”

The last two Florida shows of the VOLTA tour, which were scheduled for 1:30 and 5 p.m. in Tampa, were canceled, and the flag over the Ciruqe tent was flown at half mast.

The VOLTA show is scheduled to continue with stops in East Rutherford, N.J. March 29-30; Uniondale, N.Y. May 17-June 10; and Oaks, Penn. July 12-Aug. 5.

Read the full statement below.

