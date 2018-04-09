Actor, Comedian Chuck McCann Dies at 83

Actor and comedian Chuck McCann, known for his voice work in “The Garfield Show” and several “DuckTales” films, died on Sunday. His publicist Edward Lozzi told the Associated Press that McCann died of congestive heart failure in a Los Angeles hospital. McCann was 83.

The comedian began his career in the entertainment industry in 1959 and continued to act until his death. Among his work in TV, films, and advertisements, McCann created the voice of Sonny the Cuckoo Bird for General Mills’ Cocoa Puffs TV commercials, recording the iconic “I’m cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs!” line.

He had guest roles throughout the 1970s on “Little House on the Prairie,” “Bonanza,” “The Bob Newhart Show,” “Diff’rent Strokes,” “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” and “Columbo.” On the big screen, McCann had a notable supporting gig in 1968’s “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter” and was featured in “Herbie Rides Again,” “Robin Hood: Men in Tights,” and “Dracula: Dead and Loving It.”

McCann also had a full resume as a voice actor, doing three years of work on “DuckTales” and five years on “The Garfield Show.” His other animated projects included “Cool McCool,” “Fantastic Four,” “The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh,” “Pac-Man,” “G.I. Joe,” and “The Powerpuff Girls.”

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Elizabeth Fanning — a former William Morris executive — and two daughters.