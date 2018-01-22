Childish Gambino Signs With RCA, New Music on the Way

Childish Gambino — a.k.a. actor/singer/rapper and”Atlanta” star Donald Glover — and his agency/label Wolf + Rothstein have partnered with RCA Records for a new recording and label deal. New music from Gambino, who is nominated in multiple categories at the upcoming Grammy Awards, is expected via Wolf + Rothstein/RCA Records.

“Donald is undoubtedly one of the most talented, multi-faceted, young entertainers of this era,” said RCA Chairman/CEO Peter Edge of the signing. “We are excited to join forces with him and Wolf + Rothstein to usher in the next phase of Childish Gambino’s musical career.”

Added Glover: “It was a necessary change of pace.”

Based in Temple Studios in Los Angeles, Wolf + Rothstein is the creative agency comprised of Glover, Wolf Taylor, and Fam Rothstein, all whom worked with the band that helped create the “Awaken My Love!” album, which, along with the single “Redbone,” are nominated for five Grammy Awards: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best R&B Song, and Best Urban Contemporary Album.

“Awaken My Love!” and Gambino’s two prior albums were released through GlassNote Records; execs from the company spoke with Variety last year about the campaign to make “Redbone” a hit single. The song finished out 2017 at No. 20 on BuzzAngle Music’s most consumed songs chart.

Childish Gambino is set to perform at the 60th Grammy Awards on January 28.

As a label, Wolf + Rothstein also released two projects in 2016: Kari Faux’s “Lost en Los Angeles,” which had several songs featured in Issa Rae’s hit HBO series “Insecure,” and Black Party’s “Mango.” The company will be partnering with Kobalt for publishing.

“Being malleable is important to us, and that’s what this partnership allows. Also, it was about that time,” Fam Rothstein said. Julian K. Petty, Partner, Nixon Peabody LLP adds: “This partnership is a real commitment to artistry and the future of music. I’m happy I could play a small part in helping put it together.”