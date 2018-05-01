You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Childish Gambino Signs Publishing Deal With Kobalt

Jem Aswad

Kobalt Music announced that it has signed Grammy award-winning “actor, comedian, writer, director, producer, singer, songwriter, rapper, and DJ” Donald Glover, a.k.a., Childish Gambino to a publishing deal. The worldwide agreement includes publishing administration, including global synch and creative support services, for all of Childish Gambino’s future songs after his “Awaken, My Love!” album, which was released in December 2016 and nominated for five Grammys and won one, for its hit single “Redbone.” In addition, Kobalt has signed Wolf + Rothstein, Glover’s musical teams of collective songwriters and artists for publishing administration, global synch and creative support services.

Gambino recently signed with RCA Records after six years and three albums with indie Glassnote. He is set to perform on “Saturday Night Live” on May 5; new music is expected later this year.

Said Kobalt Music SVP, Creative, Al McLean, of the deal, “Donald is one of those rare multi-talented artists who can do it all. It’s an honor to sign Donald and Wolf + Rothstein Collective to the Kobalt family.”

The Los Angeles-based Wolf + Rothstein is the creative agency comprised of Glover, Wolf Taylor, and Fam Rothstein, all whom worked with the band that helped compose “Awaken My Love!”

“Wolf and Rothstein is excited to partner with Kobalt for publishing,” said Taylor of Wolf + Rothstein. “We’re looking forward to growing the roster together.”

 

 

