Hollywood Cheers On Royal Wedding: ‘I Love This Moment’

Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle were married Saturday morning at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, Berkshire and though the wedding included attendees from Hollywood, even more took to social media to express their congratulations to the couple and delight at the nuptials.

Ava DuVernay acknowledged Oprah Winfrey’s presence at the ceremony, writing, “Queens recognize Queens.”

Leslie Jones kept it short and appreciative: “Yaaaas!!”

Soccer star David Beckham, who was present at the ceremony, posted to Instagram that “watching Harry as happy as he was makes us all proud of the man and person he has always been.”

Markle’s “Suits” co-star Patrick Adams joked on Instagram that “she might not actually be out getting milk” alongside an image of headlines about the wedding.

Mark Hamill posted some photos from his meeting with the royal brothers Prince Harry and William with his apologies for not attending the wedding — his invitation was “mistakenly mixed in w/fan mail.”

Ellen DeGeneres jokingly asked if she missed anything this morning, but then added “Just Kidding. I had a wonderful morning.”

Reese Witherspoon posted that she loves weddings and wrote, “This moment is everything.”

Shiri Appleby tuned into the Royal Wedding and said she’d been “parked on her couch” since 3 a.m.

It’s a good day ♡ !!!

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Good Morning! #RoyalWedding

A post shared by Chris Colfer (@chriscolfer) on

Beautiful!!!! X, SJ

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on

Magnificent. “God is love.” The world needed this reminder.

A post shared by @ lauradern on

