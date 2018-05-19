Hollywood Cheers On Royal Wedding: ‘I Love This Moment’

Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle were married Saturday morning at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, Berkshire and though the wedding included attendees from Hollywood, even more took to social media to express their congratulations to the couple and delight at the nuptials.
Ava DuVernay acknowledged Oprah Winfrey’s presence at the ceremony, writing, “Queens recognize Queens.”
Leslie Jones kept it short and appreciative: “Yaaaas!!”
Soccer star David Beckham, who was present at the ceremony, posted to Instagram that “watching Harry as happy as he was makes us all proud of the man and person he has always been.”
Markle’s “Suits” co-star Patrick Adams joked on Instagram that “she might not actually be out getting milk” alongside an image of headlines about the wedding.
Mark Hamill posted some photos from his meeting with the royal brothers Prince Harry and William with his apologies for not attending the wedding — his invitation was “mistakenly mixed in w/fan mail.”
Ellen DeGeneres jokingly asked if she missed anything this morning, but then added “Just Kidding. I had a wonderful morning.”
Reese Witherspoon posted that she loves weddings and wrote, “This moment is everything.”
Shiri Appleby tuned into the Royal Wedding and said she’d been “parked on her couch” since 3 a.m.
See more reactions below.
Thank you @stellamccartney ! Realized Friday morning the beige dress I was planning to wear to Royal ceremony would photograph too “white” for a wedding.Her team did this overnite. Hat is vintage @philiptreacy been in my closet since 2005 with new feathers. OMG was this an extraordinary day! #Harry&Meghan #RoyalWedding #Lovedeveryminute