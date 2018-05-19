Hollywood Cheers On Royal Wedding: ‘I Love This Moment’

Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle were married Saturday morning at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, Berkshire and though the wedding included attendees from Hollywood, even more took to social media to express their congratulations to the couple and delight at the nuptials.

Ava DuVernay acknowledged Oprah Winfrey’s presence at the ceremony, writing, “Queens recognize Queens.”

Leslie Jones kept it short and appreciative: “Yaaaas!!”

Soccer star David Beckham, who was present at the ceremony, posted to Instagram that “watching Harry as happy as he was makes us all proud of the man and person he has always been.”

Markle’s “Suits” co-star Patrick Adams joked on Instagram that “she might not actually be out getting milk” alongside an image of headlines about the wedding.

Mark Hamill posted some photos from his meeting with the royal brothers Prince Harry and William with his apologies for not attending the wedding — his invitation was “mistakenly mixed in w/fan mail.”

Ellen DeGeneres jokingly asked if she missed anything this morning, but then added “Just Kidding. I had a wonderful morning.”

Reese Witherspoon posted that she loves weddings and wrote, “This moment is everything.”

I love weddings !!This moment is everything 😊💕#RoyalWedding https://t.co/1fEMKpEfGY — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) May 19, 2018

Shiri Appleby tuned into the Royal Wedding and said she’d been “parked on her couch” since 3 a.m.

Who’s watching?? I’ve been parked on my couch since 3am. #RoyalWedding2018 pic.twitter.com/p8U2wMacp4 — Shiri Appleby (@ShiriAppleby) May 19, 2018

See more reactions below.

Looks like a lovely day in UK for Harry and Meghan’s wedding #royalwedding — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) May 19, 2018

Good Morning! #RoyalWedding A post shared by Chris Colfer (@chriscolfer) on May 19, 2018 at 2:59am PDT

Beautiful!!!! X, SJ A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on May 19, 2018 at 4:08am PDT