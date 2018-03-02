Celebrities Rely on These High-End Facials for Photo-Worthy Skin

For many celebrities, an Oscar red carpet cameo is months in the making. Such procedures as Botox or fillers, which can cause bruising, are best done a couple of weeks ahead of time. Eyelash treatments, including Latisse, show optimal effects on week 16. And a healthy diet and exercise, plenty of water and sleep, and reduced alcohol are always recommended. However, for awards-goers looking to give their skin a pre-Oscar boost, these star-favored facial treatments require surprisingly little lead time.

Beverly Wilshire, Beverly Hills

The spa at this hotel famously featured in “Pretty Woman” is the only one in the world to offer Elemis Targeted Toning — a facial and body treatment that reduces the appearance of cellulite and lines. All body parts can be treated even the day of, and a red carpet package includes a David Webb jewelry box.

Prices start at $505

310-385-7023

Biba de Sousa

Beverly Hills-based esthetician Biba de Sousa — who works regularly with Emily Blunt — gets skin awards-ready with a two-and-a-half-hour session. In addition to OxyGeneo, a three-in-one facial, she does Pressotherapy, a detox treatment to prevent pain and swelling (from, say, killer heels).

$330-$450 310-770-5831

Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

Those flying in for the occasion can brighten and hydrate dried-out skin with the JetSet Refresh facial, a treatment of three masks: glycolic acid, mud and cooling gel. Highlight: the ice-cold orbs that are rolled across your face to minimize pores and make your skin feel fresh and tingly. IS Clinical, the skincare brand used, already has devoted fans in Ciara, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Lea Michele.

$320 310-273-4444

Gina Mari

“Right now we love layering RF [radio frequency] and microcurrent for week-of treatments,” says Beverly Hills skincare specialist Gina Mari. She combines the two for an instant lift and decreased puffiness — then finishes off with vitamins and oxygen, for hydration and glow.

Prices start at $375

310-276-7601

Kate Somerville

Anna Kendrick and Sam Smith are partial to this Melrose Place clinic, which offers a popular 80-minute Ultimate Kate facial. Performed a couple days before an event or even the same day, the procedure features a DermalQuench oxygen treatment and LED light to leave skin soft and photogenic.

$385 323-655-7546

Lancer Skincare

Beverly Hills dermatologist Dr. Harold Lancer, who’s counseled stars from Beyonce to Kim Kardashian, recommends a skin-tightening Red Carpet Flash Facial. The combination of microdermabrasion and oxygen/vitanome therapy quickly fixes a lackluster complexion.

Prices start to $600

310-278-8444

The Langham Huntington, Pasadena

The hotel’s Chuan Spa offers a luxurious Champagne facial, which tightens skin using NuFace microcurrent technology. For those only hitting the after-parties, the spa will screen the Oscars during primping services and provide Champagne and snacks.

$315 626-585-6414

Mila Moursi Skin Care Institute & Day Spa

A day or two before the ceremony, Moursi — whose clients include Charlize Theron and Jennifer Aniston — performs a Global Rejuvenation. The 90-minute face treatment involves dry contouring massage and intensive masks and serums, and is also a part of her six-week Mila Moursi Boot Camp.

$450 310-274-1602

The Peninsula Spa Beverly Hills

A new 120-minute Ultimate Indulgence facial uses a six-in-one In-Skin facial machine that’s the first of its kind in Beverly Hills. Skin will feel firmer and more elastic after six high-tech treatments: microdermabrasion, oxygen, radio frequency, chemo frequency, air massage, and electroporation.

$1,500 310-975-2854

The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Los Angeles

The Red Carpet Radiance facial restores the skin’s vitality via masks and an age-defying crystal massage. For further pampering, a Red Carpet Ready Experience package also includes a body treatment with Champagne seeds, mani-pedi with 24K gold powder, and more

Prices start at $305

213-763-4400

Sonya Dakar Skin Clinic

While the skin guru to stars including Gwyneth Paltrow offers a six-week Beauty Boot Camp, those seeking a faster fix can opt for a Diamond Peel. The glitzy procedure, best done a week or few days prior, uses crushed diamonds to soften lines and smooth and polish skin.

$350 310-553-7344