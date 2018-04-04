Tensions Rise in CBS, Viacom Talks Over Management Concerns and Spin Wars

The tension level in CBS and Viacom merger discussions has spiked dramatically during the past 48 hours as the sides stake out their positions on the valuation of Viacom and management plans for the combined company.

The special committee of the Viacom board is said to have rejected outright the acquisition bid submitted by CBS’ special committee on Friday, although that has yet to be communicated in a formal way to CBS. CBS’ initial offer valued Viacom at around $12.5 billion, meaning no premium over its current market cap, and proposed that CBS chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves and CBS chief operating officer Joe Ianniello run the combined entity. CBS is now awaiting a formal counter-proposal from Viacom’s special committee, which is expected to come by the end of this week, if not sooner.

The future of Viacom CEO Bob Bakish is a big point of contention. The key player in steering the future of Viacom and CBS — controlling shareholder Shari Redstone — is said to be dismayed at the lack of a role for Bakish in CBS’ initial proposal. Moreover, there has been finger-pointing on both sides about the aggressive spin game underway as the CBS and Viacom camps seek to make their cases to Wall Street analysts and business media outlets.

The swirl of activity around the companies has been reflected in the share prices for both. Viacom’s stock price took a hit on Tuesday but was up slightly in early trading Wednesday. CBS was also up slightly Wednesday after posting a 4% gain on Tuesday.

(Pictured: Shari Redstone, Bob Bakish, and Leslie Moonves)