CBS Sues Shari Redstone and National Amusements in Bid to Block Viacom Merger

The battle over the future of CBS and Viacom has taken an extraordinary turn as CBS Corp. has filed a lawsuit accusing majority shareholder Shari Redstone of breaching her fiduciary duty to CBS shareholders by pressing for a merger of the companies against the wishes of CBS board members.

CBS filed suit Monday in Delaware Court of Chancery seeking to have the preferred stock owned by Redstone and her National Amusements holding company diluted in order to keep her from replacing board members in order to complete the Viacom-CBS deal.

CBS is seeking a temporary restraining order barring Redstone “from abusing (National Amusements) voting control and further harming CBS and its public stockholders in breach of their fiduciary duties,” according to the complaint. CBS is calling for a special board meeting on Thursday for directors to vote on a proposal to issue a special stock dividend that would dilute the preferred voting power that National Amusements holds in CBS from 79% to about 17%, which would curb Redstone’s power to make changes to the CBS board. CBS maintains that such a move is allowed under the CBS Corp. charter.

A rep for Redstone could not immediately be reached for comment. Viacom declined to comment.

