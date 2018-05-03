CBS Says Q1 Profit Rises on Advertising, Affiliate and Content Revenue

CBS Corp. said first-quarter profit rose as revenue from advertising, content licensing and affiliate fees – its three main financial engines increased during the period.

The New York owner of CBS Corp. and Showtime said revenue rose 13% to $3.76 billion, compared with $3.43 billion in the year-earlier period. In prepared remarks, CBS CEO Leslie Moonves attributed the company’s results to demand for its content across various media venues, ranging from broadcast TV to new services delivering CBS and Showtime content via broadband. CBS said it earned $511 million in the first quarter, or $1.32 a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $252 million, or 61 cents a share, in the year-earlier period.

CBS said revenue from affiliates and subscriptions rose 16%, led by higher retransmission fees gathered from local stations and distributors as well as from the company”s streaming-video services. Content licensing and distribution revenues rose 18%, owing to international licensing of new series as well as library programming. Advertising revenues rose 8%, including results from Network Ten. an Australian holding CBS acquired. Ad revenue at the CBS broadcast network rose 1%.

