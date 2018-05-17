CBS Board Majority Supports Bid to Dilute Shari Redstone’s Voting Power, Annual Meeting Postponed

A majority of CBS Corp.’s 14 board members have voted in favor of a proposal that would dilute the voting power of Shari Redstone in a rebuke to CBS’ controlling shareholder.

But the vote was largely a symbolic gesture at this point because the board cannot follow through with the plan until a Delaware judge weighs in on the merits of the lawsuit CBS filed against’s Redstone’s National Amusements Inc. (NAI) on Monday. Moreover, Redstone used her voting power to make changes on Wednesday to CBS’ bylaws that bar the board from issuing a special dividend of stock to all CBS shareholders unless 90% of board members votes in favor of the proposal.

CBS in a statement Thursday said board members “not affiliated with NAI” voted unanimously in favor of the dividend proposal. That presumably means it was an 11-3 vote as Redstone and fellow board members Robert Klieger and David Andelman are affiliated with NAI.

“The Board of Directors has taken this step because it believes it is in the best interests of all CBS stockholders, is necessary to protect stockholders’ interests and would unlock significant stockholder value,” CBS said in a statement. “If consummated, the dividend would enable the Company to operate as an independent, non-controlled company and more fully evaluate strategic alternatives.”

Related Fall 2018-19 Network TV Schedule Judge Denies CBS' Request for Temporary Restraining Order Against Shari Redstone's National Amusements

In light of the extraordinary public brawling, CBS has opted to postpone its annual shareholders meeting, which had been set for Friday in New York.

“As National Amusements has repeatedly stated, it has no intention of forcing a merger that is not supported by both CBS and Viacom,” NAI said. “Today’s board vote, while couched as an effort to prevent such a transaction, was pure pretext. CBS management and the special committee cannot wish away the reality that CBS has a controlling shareholder. NAI yesterday exercised its legal right to amend the company’s bylaws to require a supermajority vote on certain board actions with respect to dividends, effective immediately. In light of the Board’s action today, that action was plainly necessary, and it is valid.”

More to come