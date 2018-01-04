CAA Invests in Entertainment Benefits Group

CAA has made an investment in Entertainment Benefits Group (EBG), one of the largest privately held travel and entertainment providers in the United States.

EBG serves more than 40,000 corporate clients with a combined reach of more than 50 million employees, providing access to book entertainment and travel through company-sanctioned perk programs.

EBG’s distribution network also operates a group of consumer and B2B businesses, reaching more than 60 million users and selling over eight million admission tickets annually. Broadway’s largest theater owner and operator, the Shubert Organization, and EBG founder and chief executive officer Brett Reizen are also investors in EBG.

EBG’s existing management team, led by Reizen, will continue to guide the efforts of the company’s combined 470 employees based in offices in Miami, New York, Orlando, and Las Vegas.

“Brett Reizen and his team at EBG have built a remarkable business that is unlike anything else in the marketplace,” CAA president Richard Lovett said. “Providing its entertainment partners with unique access to its significant distribution pipeline, EBG’s state-of-the-art technology integration with major ticketing and travel providers, combined with its direct-to-consumer relationships and data-driven approach, truly differentiates it from other organizations.”

As part of its investment, CAA will align its market-leading Premium Experience division under EBG’s management, effective immediately. EBG will continue to lead the group’s exclusive hospitality partnerships with MLB, NBA, and NHL, while amplifying the company’s suite of service offerings including corporate hospitality, producing exclusive events, and private event management.

EBG will have access to CAA’s resources and relationships within entertainment, sports, fashion, and culinary expand its offerings and services. CAA Premium Experience will also become part of EBG.