CAA Promotes 14 Employees During Annual Company Retreat

CAA has upped 14 trainees at its annual company retreat at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad.

The agency has been at the resort since Thursday and made the announcement to the rest of the company today as the retreat was wrapping up.

CAA’s Television department received the most new additions, with Matt Greenberg, Amanda Lie, Kirsten Polley, and Jacy Schleier joining as agents. Greenberg and Schleier will work in the Scripted and Alternative TV departments, respectively, with Lie in Talent and Polley in Sports Media and News.

Other new agents include Jordan Berg, now agent in Digital Talent and Packaging; Stevee Jo Eads, an agent in Motion Pictures; and John MacGregor, in Theatre.

Music Touring also gained two new agents in Katie Germano and Bilge Morden, and Allison Hironaka has been promoted to agent in Media Finance.

New executives include Rachel Feucht, for CAA Hockey; Jason Haffor in Corporate Development; and Bernard Tyler in CAA Brand Consulting. Kiran Vora has also been promoted to executive in CAA Sports Property Sales.

Berg, Eads, Feucht Greenberg, Hafford, Hironaka, Lie, Polley, Schleier, and Tyler are based in the Los Angeles office, while Vora and Morden are based in London, Germano in Nashville, and MacGregor in New York.