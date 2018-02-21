Briony Turner and Alec Boateng Named Co-Heads of A&R at Atlantic Records UK

Briony Turner and Alec Boateng have been named Co-Heads of A&R at Atlantic Records UK, reporting to label President Ben Cook, the company announced today (pictured above L-R are Cook, Turner and Boateng). The pair will oversee the Atlantic A&R team, joint projects, as well as maintaining their own artist rosters.

The pair’s accomplishments include the development of singer Jess Glynne, who has become one of the U.K.’s breakout stars in recent years. Her debut album “I Cry When I Laugh” has sold over 1 million copies in the U.K. and she holds the joint record for the most No. 1 singles by a British female solo artist. Turner has also worked extensively with Clean Bandit, Plan B and Rae Morris as well as newer artists Tayà and Dan Caplen. Boateng, also known as Twin B, was instrumental in the recent signing to Atlantic of rapper Stormzy and the #Merky label, and he’s also worked extensively with Rita Ora and WSTRN, as well as new act Kojo Funds.

The announcement notes that Ed Howard will continue to lead A&R at Asylum Records — home to Ed Sheeran, Rudimental, Anne-Marie — and Paul Samuels will continue with his VP of A&R role at Atlantic. Both continue to report to Cook, while the broader Atlantic A&R team now report to Turner and Boateng.

The moves are the latest of many in the months since Max Lousada took the helm of Warner Music’s global recorded-music operations last year.

In a statement, Cook said: “Briony and Alec are two of the most exciting players in A&R, their dynamism as individuals and potency as a pair means they deliver with our brilliant artists time and again. This credibility makes Atlantic UK a landmark destination for the new generation of smart talent.”

Turner commented: “Supporting artists as they make their best music is a real privilege and a passion. At Atlantic UK we operate as one, putting a huge amount of care into everything our artists do. I love working with Alec and I’m very excited about continuing to build on the momentum we’ve collectively gathered over the past few years.”

Boateng added: “Being part of the process of creating brilliant music and art that means something and that deserves to be heard is an amazing thing. Briony is a complete G, together we’re going to focus on developing the unique culture and artist roster at Atlantic, to ensure it’s the home to the best talent out there.”