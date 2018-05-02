Ex-MTV Exec Brian Graden Sued for Alleged Sexual Abuse

A self-described Hollywood “It boy” has sued producer Brian Graden, alleging that the former MTV executive used the lure of a potential reality TV series to extort sex.

Rovier Carrington filed the suit in New York Supreme Court. It accuses Graden, a former head of programming at MTV, of destroying his career and stealing his idea for a gay reality dating show. The suit states that Carrington and Graden had a two-year sexual relationship, during which time Graden promised to help produce various reality shows that Carrington was working on.

Carrington also alleges that he was sexually assaulted by Brad Grey, the late CEO and chairman of Paramount Pictures. He contends that Grey blacklisted him from working at Viacom after Carrington refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement. Carrington said he initially agreed to have sex with Graden because Graden agreed to help him work at Viacom again.

“Graden indicated to Carrington that if he wished to move forward with his reality show, and come off Viacom’s banned list, that he would be required to have sex with Graden, Carrington agreed, as having sex with Graden was now his only option if he wanted to work in the entertainment industry,” the lawsuit states.

A representative for Gradon did not yet respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

In the suit, Carrington describes himself as “Hollywood royalty” because he is a great-grandson of Moe Howard, one of the Three Stooges. He says that in 2010, he began pitching various reality shows drawn from his life, including one called “The Life of a Trendsetter.” The show would feature “good looking kids from wealthy families, living together in a home, spending their

parents’ money.” He also pitched a “dark comedy” called “Inheritance,” and a gay dating show.

Carrington accuses Graden of stealing his idea for the dating show and turning it into “Finding Prince Charming,” which ran on Logo and featured Lance Bass. Carrington is seeking $100 million in damages from Viacom. The suit also names Grey’s estate as a defendant.