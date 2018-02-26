Bill Cosby’s Daughter Ensa Dies at 44

Bill Cosby’s daughter Ensa died on Friday in Massachusetts. She was 44.

Ensa died from renal disease, Bill Cosby’s rep, Andrew Wyatt, confirmed to Variety.

“The Cosby family thanks many people for their prayers for their beloved and beautiful Ensa, who recently died from renal disease,” Wyatt said in a statement.

Ensa appeared in a 1989 episode of “The Cosby Show,” playing a girl at a party.

In recent years, Ensa was known for being supportive of her father during his sexual assault scandal, where dozens of women accused the disgraced comedian of sexual assault.

In May, Ensa and her sister Erinn defended their father in an interview with radio show the Breakfast Club before he went to trial for accusations of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand at his home outside Philadelphia in early 2004.

“The man portrayed in the media today is not who my father is,” Ensa said. “The accusations against my father have been one-sided since the beginning.”

Ensa contested that her father is “innocent of the crimes alleged against him.”

“I believe that racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal,” she said. “My father has been publicly lynched in the media and my family, my young daughter, my young niece and nephew have had to stand helplessly by, and watch the double standard or pretending to protect the rights of some, but ignoring the rights of others and exposing innocent children to such appalling accusations about someone that they love dearly and who has been so loving and kind to them is beyond cruel.”

Bill Cosby had five children with Camille Olivia Hanks. Their only son, Ennis, was killed on Jan. 16, 1997, during a failed attempted robbery on the side of the Interstate 405 in Los Angeles.