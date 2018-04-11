Bill Cosby Accuser Calls Him a ‘Serial Rapist’ on the Witness Stand

NORRISTOWN, Pa. – In the most emotional testimony so far in the sexual assault retrial of Bill Cosby, a California woman sobbed repeatedly on Wednesday as she testified that the entertainer promised to help with her aspiring modeling and acting career – and then gave her a blue pill and proceeded to molest her back in 1984.

“I trusted him,” said Chelan Lasha, crying as she testified on the third day of the retrial. Cosby’s first trial ended when another jury deadlocked on the charges in June.

Lasha lashed out verbally at Cosby during a break, prompting Judge Steven T. O’Neill to admonish her outside the presence of the jury to only answer questions. The judge denied a motion for a mistrial by defense lawyer Kathleen Bliss, who told the judge it sounded like Lasha said, “you knew what you did, Mr. Cosby.”

And all of this occurred in just the first 15 minutes of her testimony, which is set to resume this afternoon. Even before she took the witness stand, Lasha seemed emotional, dabbing at her eyes as she waited to be summoned to the stand.

“Is this hard?” asked prosecutor M. Stewart Ryan soon after she began to testify.

“Yes,” she replied, her cries echoing in the courtroom. “Yes, it is.”

Lasha said that she became woozy and bewildered after she took the blue pill and the assault began, thinking to herself about the lovable Cliff Huxtable – the character Cosby played on TV – and wondering what was happening to her.

“Why are you doing this to me? You are supposed to help me be successful,” she tearfully recalled thinking.

She told the jury she was powerless. “I couldn’t move my body,” said Lasha, who testified that she immediately told her guidance counselor and her older sister after she left a Las Vegas hotel, where the incident allegedly took place in the Elvis Presley Suite.

Lasha said she felt Cosby touch her breasts and that he began “humping” her leg and grunting.

Lasha’s emotional testimony began soon after she took the stand, following a Colorado music teacher who testified that she was sexually assaulted by Cosby back in 1984. That woman, Heidi Thomas, acknowledged that she had reached out with a Facebook message of support to the woman whose accusation is at the heart of the criminal case against the once-beloved entertainer.

“I want to see a serial rapist convicted,” testified Thomas.

Her remark prompted O’Neill to give a cautionary instruction to the jury that Cosby is not charged with assaulting any other women. He is charged with drugging and molesting Andrea Constand, who was operations manager of the women’s basketball team at Temple University in 2004 when she says the assault took place.

Thomas acknowledged sending the Facebook message that “I’ve got your back, sister” to Constand. “I just wanted her to know that with everything that was being said about her and us that there was somebody out there who knew she was telling the truth,” said Thomas under questioning by Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele.

Thomas was the first of several women who are expected to testify that Cosby sexually assaulted them. More than 50 women have made such accusations about the entertainer – but O’Neill has allowed only five to testify. Three of the women expected to appear as prosecution witnesses, including Lasha, are represented by lawyer Gloria Allred, a victims’ advocate, and one is represented by Allred’s daughter, Lisa Bloom. Both lawyers have been in the courtroom this week as they await the testimony of their clients.

Thomas testified that she traveled to Reno to meet Cosby and ended up staying with him at a ranch outside of town. He gave her a script and asked her to play an intoxicated woman, she said, eventually offering her some white wine. She then became whoozy, she said, and woke up in bed with a naked Cosby “forcing himself” into her mouth.

Los Angeles lawyer Tom Mesereau, the main attorney on the defense team, offered jurors a perspective on his view of other alleged victims who are expected to be called by the prosecution to show a pattern of sexual assault by Cosby.

“It’s called prosecution by distraction,” Mesereau told the jurors. “When you don’t have a case, you’ve got to fill the time with something else. Remember my words when you hear these people testify.”

Mesereau, who successfully defended Michael Jackson against child molestation charges in 2005, has begun mounting a vigorous attack on Constand as a con artist, a “so-called victim,” and a conniving liar who got a nearly $3.4 million civil settlement from Cosby. “This was a big score she was working on,” said Mesereau.

But her accusation is the only one to force him into a criminal trial. The charges were filed just days before the statute of limitations was due to expire.